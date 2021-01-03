Muskies take fifth at Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Muscatine wrestling team opened the New Year with a fifth-place finish Saturday in the 11-team Zimmerman Invitational at Maquoketa High School.

Togeh Deseh was the lone champion for the Muskies. Deseh, wrestling at 285 pounds, went 5-0 with three first-period falls, an injury default win and a 7-3 victory over Anamosa's Connor Andresen. Deseh improved to 10-1 on the season.

Muscatine's Mason Crabtree (145 pounds) and Tim Nimely (170) each placed second. Crabtree lost to state-ranked Christian Stanek of Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-6 in his only setback of his five matches.

Nimely was pinned in the championship match by Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ivan Thomas in 5 minutes, 54 seconds. It was Nimely's first defeat of the year.

Kaden Fisher (195) and Nathan Beatty (220) each placed third for the Muskies while Jett Fridley (160) and Evan Franke (220) were fourth.

Cedar Rapids Xavier won the team title with 160.5 points, followed by Midland (122), Marion (106), Davenport West (105) and Muscatine (97).

The Muskies return to action Monday at Anamosa.

