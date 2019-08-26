Finally, the Muscatine boys golf team can take a deep breath.
The Muskies opened their season on Aug. 16. Just 10 days later, they wrapped up their fifth tournament of the young season.
“It’s been grueling,” senior golfer James Solt said. “To go out and play five tournaments in 10 days is never easy, but I think that experience of playing in that many tournaments is already helpful for everyone.”
Solt, for the fourth time this season, carded the lowest score on the Muscatine boys golf team. The senior shot a 79 to place ninth at the Bobcat Invitational at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club Monday.
“One thing I liked was how well I got off the tee,” Solt said. “I think I hit nine fairways. Then again, it’s kind of the opposite on the other end of the spectrum because I couldn’t get on the green well or putt well.”
As a team, Muscatine shot a 344 to place seventh out of nine schools.
“I told the boys I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today,” head coach Scott Schultz said. “That course was ripe for the taking. I look at five to six strokes per man that we should have been better.”
Pleasant Valley won the event with a 299. Western Dubuque, the runner-up with 310, had the top individual golfer in Davis Stelzer (70).
Doug Custis shot an 85, Grant Valiant an 89 and Mike Henderson a 91 to round out the Muskies’ scorecard.
Muscatine will have two weeks of practice before its next outing at Ottumwa Sept. 10.
“We’re going to go out and play every hole where there’s a meaning to it,” Schultz said of his upcoming practice plan. “It’s my job over these next few weeks to get them tournament ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.