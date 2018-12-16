Try 1 month for 99¢
FORT MADISON, Iowa — After collecting two dual wins Thursday night, the Muscatine wrestling team pieced together its best tournament of the season this past weekend at the Fort Madison Invitational.

Coach Joe Kane's team placed third in the 17-team field with 159.5 points Saturday. Cedar Rapids Kennedy accumulated 274.5 points to claim the title, more than 100 ahead of second-place Fort Madison.

Muscatine did not have a wrestler reach a championship final, but it came home with six third-place finishers. 

Carson Harder (132 pounds), Takpor Tiah (152), Cedric Castillo (160), Brennan Broders (182), Dalton Sell (195) and Shane Mathias (220) each took third.

Broders is 14-2 for the season. He lost a semifinal match to Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Cael Knox 8-5, but went 5-1 in the tournament with five pins. 

Sell was 4-1 with three falls, and Mathias had four pins en route to his finish. Tiah and Harder each lost in the quarterfinals, but they rebounded to win three consolation matches. 

Ryan Townsend took fifth at 145 pounds. 

The Muskies, who are 3-1 in conference duals, have their home opener Thursday night. Muscatine will wrestle Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central in a triangular. The first dual will begin at 6 p.m.

