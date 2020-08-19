Muskies takes step forward with 8th-place finish

LONG GROVE, Iowa — The Muscatine boys golf team felt it took a step forward Wednesday, finishing eighth in a 12-team field at the Lancer Invitational at Glynns Creek.

The Muskies shot a team score of 351. Central DeWitt (341) and Bettendorf (342) finished ahead of the Muskies for sixth and seventh, respectively. Pleasant Valley won the the tournament with a 294. Johnston (303) and host North Scott (321) comprised the top three.

"It felt like we made a little bit of improvement (today)," said Mike Henderson, who shot a 80 to lead the Muskies, "But we still have a lot of proving to do, and I think we can play a lot better.

"We hit some pretty good shots today, I just want (us) to turn in some better scores ... instead of taking a bad hole that's a seven or eight, we can turn into sixes or fives and save a couple strokes on the scorecard."

Jarred Bowser, of Johnston, was the medalist with a 70.

Doug Custis (84) and Josh Dieckman (89) both broke 90 for the Muskies as well. Miles Melendez scored a 97.

Muscatine had a scheduled event tomorrow in Cedar Rapids that was canceled because of the storm that passed through the last week.