Muskies takes step forward with 8th-place finish

LONG GROVE, Iowa — The Muscatine boys golf team felt it took a step forward Wednesday, finishing eighth in a 12-team field at the Lancer Invitational at Glynns Creek.
The Muskies shot a team score of 351. Central DeWitt (341) and Bettendorf (342) finished ahead of the Muskies for sixth and seventh, respectively. Pleasant Valley won the the tournament with a 294. Johnston (303) and host North Scott (321) comprised the top three.
"It felt like we made a little bit of improvement (today)," said Mike Henderson, who shot a 80 to lead the Muskies, "But we still have a lot of proving to do, and I think we can play a lot better.
"We hit some pretty good shots today, I just want (us) to turn in some better scores ... instead of taking a bad hole that's a seven or eight, we can turn into sixes or fives and save a couple strokes on the scorecard."
Jarred Bowser, of Johnston, was the medalist with a 70.
Doug Custis (84) and Josh Dieckman (89) both broke 90 for the Muskies as well. Miles Melendez scored a 97.
Muscatine had a scheduled event tomorrow in Cedar Rapids that was canceled because of the storm that passed through the last week.
The Muskies will be in action in Peosta at Thunder Hills Country Club on Aug. 24.
Muskie coach Scott Schultz saw Wednesday as improvement over Monday's 10th-place finish at Blue Top Ridge, where the team shot a 378.
"We're still making silly mistakes," Schultz said. "That's keeping us well below our potential. Every team can say this, but some of the mistakes ... we made cost us a really solid finish. The season is still young, we haven't had a lot of practice time to really work on some skill development, but it's another step forward and certainly better than Monday."
