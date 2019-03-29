The Muscatine girls soccer program has a tradition of winning.
Normally a mainstay atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Muskies have won 10 or more games in every season since 2011 and had a winning record in each of those years.
Still, when the team sat down for a preseason meeting, coach Nate Meineke challenged his team to come up with bigger goals.
“I think continuing to compete with and beat Bettendorf, (Davenport) Assumption, Pleasant Valley and North Scott,” Meineke said of Muscatine’s goals for 2019. “I think we have an opportunity with our core. I’m relying on them to pull through for us and get over that hump and get to state.
“I think it’s an achievable goal for us if we go out and take care of business in the regular season.”
Muscatine managed an 11-7 record last season despite a mini rebuild. It returns a plethora of players from that squad, including top goalscorer Trinity Christy.
Still, there are questions left to be answered. First and foremost, how will the Muskies manufacture goals?
Christy ranked sixth in the MAC with 15 goals last season, but Raelynn Deleon, who scored 12 goals in 2018, opted not to go out for the team this spring.
The Muskies return all eight sophomores that saw varsity time as freshmen a season ago. Outside of Christy, it will likely be a committee up top with Emma Freyermuth leading the way. The Louisa-Muscatine senior transplant scored five goals from there last season and Meineke believes she’s capable of more.
"The idea is the forwards always score but that's not what we're going with this year," Freyermuth said. "We're going with the center mids. We found videos of professionals doing it and we have to place that into our game."
The second-year head coach also noted freshman Sophia Thomas may be able to contribute in that area and added the Muskies may call upon more freshmen as the season progresses.
“It’ll be a committee approach,” Meineke said. “I think defense will be our calling card this year and we’ll scrap through a lot of games. Hopefully, there will be a lot of 1-0 scores in our favor this year.”
The Muskies' defense has the potential to be stout led by senior goalie Gracie Brossart. Dealing with an injured shoulder a season ago, she rotated in and out of goal and recorded 92 saves with an 82 percent save percentage. With that injury behind her, Brossart should be in goal full time this season.
Muscatine will also benefit from the return of senior Emmie Smith, who started on the 2017 team. Smith opted to focus track last season and didn’t play soccer, but will be a welcome addition.
"It's pretty awesome to have her commit back to soccer," Freyermuth said. "She has amazing ability so it's great to have that type of player back there."
The Muskies also return senior Vada Fridley, who Meineke said is his “coach on the field."
“Vada is the main key in the back line for us,” Meineke said. “She’s been silent and steady throughout the last couple of years.
“With Vada and Gracie back here I’m pretty excited about filling in around them and trying to figure out our offensive attack going forward.”
The Muskies allowed one or fewer goals in 12 games a season ago. But there were far too many times where either a lack of discipline or fatigue led to an easy goal for the opposition, something Meineke says his team must avoid while finding itself on offense.
Muscatine hopes that the combination of stout defense and good enough offense will lead to more regular season wins and a favorable draw in regionals.
"I've been playing with this group since I was 10 or 11 so it's pretty cool to be finishing out with them," Freyermuth said. "This is my last year so it'd be great to go to state."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.