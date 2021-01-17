Muskies topple West for third straight win

Long led a first-quarter Muskie blitz with 11, going 4-of-6 from the floor with three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. She ended the day 9-of-17 shooting with four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Junior Grace Bode also chipped in seven in the first as MHS doubled up West after eight minutes of play, 18-9.

“I’ve definitely been taking more control of the ball up top, and my teammates and coaches have really helped with that and helped me be more confident and strong with the ball,” Bode said. “We’ve had some really good practices leading up to these (recent) games and we’ve came out and performed. We’ve had good energy and are playing well together.

“Playing varsity last year (as a sophomore) has helped a lot this year. (The seniors) have been playing together all their lives … We just read each other well on the court.”

The performance, much like the prior victories, was welcomed after the mixed bag of results at the beginning of the season.

“It’s great to string a few wins together,” Long said. “Hopefully we can continue this momentum going forward. It’s good that we’ve had a lot of different girls contributing.”