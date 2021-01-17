Muskies topple West for third straight win

After a humbling start to the season, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team has now won three games in a row. And done so with strong performances on both sides of the court.
Muscatine’s most recent win came at home on Saturday, at the expense of Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Davenport West. The Falcons failed to score double-digit point totals in any of the first three quarters, and the 14 points West put up in the fourth were far from enough as the Muskies cruised to a 63-37 win at MHS.
Also playing Friday night, Muscatine notched two conference wins in the span of about 19 hours.
“The biggest thing was, I just didn’t want to come out flat today (after playing Friday night),” Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said of her team. “I thought we did a good job getting out to an early lead. We kind of hit a lull in the second quarter, but I was really pleased with the third quarter and taking care of business in the fourth.”
Muscatine (4-5, 4-4 MAC) was led by the sharp-shooting of senior guard Zoey Long, who had 23 points. All of Long’s scoring came in the first three frames, as little was needed from the Muskies’ leading scorer after MHS amassed a 51-23 lead entering the fourth.
West (1-5, 1-3 MAC) nearly had an equal to Long in junior Kaitlyn Powell, who finished with 22, but the Falcons found little success elsewhere.
Long led a first-quarter Muskie blitz with 11, going 4-of-6 from the floor with three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. She ended the day 9-of-17 shooting with four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Junior Grace Bode also chipped in seven in the first as MHS doubled up West after eight minutes of play, 18-9.
“I’ve definitely been taking more control of the ball up top, and my teammates and coaches have really helped with that and helped me be more confident and strong with the ball,” Bode said. “We’ve had some really good practices leading up to these (recent) games and we’ve came out and performed. We’ve had good energy and are playing well together.
“Playing varsity last year (as a sophomore) has helped a lot this year. (The seniors) have been playing together all their lives … We just read each other well on the court.”
The performance, much like the prior victories, was welcomed after the mixed bag of results at the beginning of the season.
“It’s great to string a few wins together,” Long said. “Hopefully we can continue this momentum going forward. It’s good that we’ve had a lot of different girls contributing.”
At the outset of the season, the Muskies earned a preseason top-15 ranking in Class 5A and had perhaps as much optimism going in as any since the team went to state to cap off the 2012-13 season.
On the other hand, all winter sports activities at MHS were put on hold after the Muskies’ second day of practice, setting back the season. When things finally did get going again, the Muskies had just one win in the team’s first six contests.
But, now with a winning streak in tow, all the sources of early-season optimism have been revealed after the frustrating start.
The win streak started with a 51-38 win over Pleasant Valley on Dec. 12. In that one, the high-low post game from Northern Iowa commit Alicia Garcia and Madi Petersen led the Muskie offensive attack as they combined to score 31 points and grab 10 rebounds.
Petersen ended Saturday with eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Garcia, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, was given Saturday off after the quick turnaround following a four-point, two-rebound performance the night prior.
Friday night against Davenport Central, defense ruled the day as Muscatine edged the Blue Devils 33-28.
The offense exploded on Saturday, especially early.
“(After the early lead), it was nice seeing others get the opportunity to get some playing time and have fun,” said Long.
Eight Muscatine players scored in the game — including eight fourth-quarter points by junior Karly Ricketts — as the Muskies relied primarily on a bench unit to seal the victory. Junior Meadow Freers added nine rebounds off the bench.