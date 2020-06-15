Muskies trounce Central for doubleheader sweep

“Bree hit the ball well,” said Hopkins. “That was a nice surprise. It’s hopefully something we can carry on through the season. I knew we had a few kids with some power, but I didn’t expect us to be a home run-hitting team.”

The first of Seaman’s drives came in the bottom of the second. Muscatine grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when junior Rylie Moss led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice by junior Olivia Harmon. Senior Emily Nietzel drew a walk to open the Muskies’ second when Seaman hit one just to the right of straight away center field.

Senior Rylee Blake would hit a two-run home run four batters later to give the Muskies a 6-0 lead after two.

The second bomb came in third and put the Muskies up 9-0. It was a three-run blast that scored Nietzel, who doubled, and junior Aricka Ramser, who led off the inning with a walk.

“Usually, I can’t do both (pitching and hitting),” Seaman said. “But today, I don’t know what happened, but it felt good to (contribute) in both areas. It just brings the confidence level up.”

Ramser came up again and drove in Moss to end it by virtue of the 12-run rule.