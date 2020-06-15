Muskies trounce Central for doubleheader sweep

The Muscatine softball team looked like it made good use of the short amount of time it had to practice so far this season.
With the year starting late and being condensed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting out of the gate may have been a concern for some coaches.
But that wasn’t the case Monday night in Muscatine against the Davenport Central Blue Devils.
Muscatine, which opens the season as No. 12 in Class 5A, won the first game of the doubleheader by a 12-0 score over Davenport Central. That game ended after three innings. The second game, again, was all Muskies, as they won 11-0 in five.
“It’s been a while, we’ve only had a couple weeks of practice, so for getting limited reps, I thought the girls came out and did a really nice job,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “(Our pitchers) did really well tonight. Hopefully, it’s a way to build some confidence and keep building on.”
Coming into the season, the biggest tasks facing the Muskies were replacing the graduated Haley Jarrett and Kate Nelson in the infield, Carrie Nelson on the mound and Kaylie Reynolds behind the plate.
Sophomore Bree Seaman provided answers for the Muskies in Game 1.
Seaman allowed just one hit, a single by Central eighth-grader McKenna Osterhaus, through three innings while also leading the Muskie offense by hitting two home runs and driving in five.
“Bree hit the ball well,” said Hopkins. “That was a nice surprise. It’s hopefully something we can carry on through the season. I knew we had a few kids with some power, but I didn’t expect us to be a home run-hitting team.”
The first of Seaman’s drives came in the bottom of the second. Muscatine grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when junior Rylie Moss led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice by junior Olivia Harmon. Senior Emily Nietzel drew a walk to open the Muskies’ second when Seaman hit one just to the right of straight away center field.
Senior Rylee Blake would hit a two-run home run four batters later to give the Muskies a 6-0 lead after two.
The second bomb came in third and put the Muskies up 9-0. It was a three-run blast that scored Nietzel, who doubled, and junior Aricka Ramser, who led off the inning with a walk.
“Usually, I can’t do both (pitching and hitting),” Seaman said. “But today, I don’t know what happened, but it felt good to (contribute) in both areas. It just brings the confidence level up.”
Ramser came up again and drove in Moss to end it by virtue of the 12-run rule.
In the second game, Maura Chalupa picked up right where Seaman left off, at least on the pitching side. Chalupa gave up a single to the Blue Devils’ leadoff hitter, freshman Emma Villalpando and walked Osterhaus a couple batters later, but those would be the only two base-runners Central would get in Game 2.
“(The pitchers and catchers) work together really well,” said Seaman. “We’re really young, so we have a few years to keep it going.”
Though the power-hitting in Game 1 was certainly welcome for the Muskies, the second game went a little more according to Hopkins’ playbook. Moss, Harmon and Blake were all able to reach base multiple times in the second game. Moss was able to steal a couple bases while Harmon and Blake each drove in runs.
Kaylynn Salyars, Ramser and Nietzel, hitting behind the top three, were all able to record runs driven in as well during Game 2.
“The kids have worked hard these last two weeks,” Hopkins said, “so for them to come out and get some games in and have some fun and (to be able) to get the community back out here, it’s a good feeling. It’s exciting, we got off to a good start, but it’s back to work tomorrow to get ready for North Scott on Thursday night.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!