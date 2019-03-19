It takes a good foundation to build a house.
For the Muscatine High School girls track and field team, last season was about creating a foundation. Now, it's time for the Muskies to build on that.
"The last month of (last) season I thought we had great gains and we qualified more girls for state than we had anticipated," coach Tim Armstrong said, "but I think that was the result of competing on the varsity level all year and we had a good state-qualifying meet.”
For many athletes on the team, last season was trial by fire.
"Last year helped a lot," Armstrong said. "It’s quite different going from middle school to freshman and competing against some of the best schools in the state on this side. But I don’t think those girls will be intimidated like they were last year running against some state champions and Drake champions."
One of the most successful athletes on the team from last season, junior Lauren Dirth, seeks to continue what she started.
“I’d like to do well this year in the 400 hurdles. I did well last year, I was 16th in the state. I’d like to move up and maybe even get the school record for that," Dirth said.
Dirth competed at state last year in three different events -- the shuttle hurdle relay, 400 hurdles, and the 3,200 relay.
Already a state qualifier and a school record on her radar, Dirth wants to duplicate if not exceed last season.
"I’d like to get the shuttle relay to state and maybe even another relay,” she said.
For the already-accomplished Dirth, it's important to set an example for the underclassmen. But when asked what she expects out of them, her response was succinct.
"Step up and take on some responsibility," the junior said.
One of the those freshmen, Molly Guerra, is ready for the task.
“I’m really excited to be part of this team. It’s really a great group of girls that push each other," Guerra said.
Like some others, Guerra has gotten a taste of varsity competition already. For Guerra, that came in the way of running for Muscatine's cross country team last fall.
"Cross country (was) really fun and now I'm excited for track and to get to run again," she said.
However, the results-orientated upperclassmen like Dirth already have made an impression. Guerra has some specific and lofty goals for this season.
"I’d really like to run the 800 in 2:45 by the end of the season," the freshman said.
Dirth and Guerra will be counted upon this season to be the strength of the team, according to Armstrong.
“We have some decent sprinters and hurdlers," he said, "and our distance group is a little thin but we have some good returnees there. I think probably in some (distance) events, depth is going to be our issue, but I don’t think it will be in the sprints and hurdles."
As far as quantifying how well the building process is going throughout the season, Armstrong has a few checkpoints already in mind.
“The last qualifying meet before Drake Relays (in Iowa City), that’s the last shot if you’re not already in," Armstrong said. "And of course, our conference meet the first (week) of May because most of the schools we compete against there will be at our state-qualifying meet.”
Ultimately, while the bricks go in place to build the girls' track and field program in Muscatine, it’s not only possible but should be the expectation, that some of the athletes will bring some pretty significant awards and finishes home this season.
