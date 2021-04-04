Muskies trying to blend youth, experience

The Muscatine Muskie boys track and field team isn’t using the cancellation of last season to temper this season’s expectations.
Head coach Mark Rusch thinks the team has the potential to send a number of individuals and relays to the Class 4A state track meet while also monitoring what its going to take to get to the Drake Relays.
“Especially this season, we’ll do everything we can to help those guys with the limited opportunities we have,” Rusch said. “But we’re really working toward the end of the year this time, because we know we’re going to have to develop some young guys and see where we’re at.”
One source producing the Muskies with optimism is senior Noah Yahn.
Yahn ran on Muscatine relays that made it to state as a freshman and sophomore, while also competing in the 400-meter dash.
In the 400, he finished 12th, missing out on posting team points by three places by running a 50.63.
Yahn also ran on the Muskies’ sprint medley relay that took 12th as well (1:35.25) and the 1,600-meter relay, which got Muscatine on the board, scoring a team point by finishing with a time of 3:27.39 for eighth.
“It feels good to be back out here, but it’s been a long time,” Yahn said, “so it’s been a little hard to get back into the swing of things … We’re not quite sure of some goals yet, but we’re taking it one step at a time.
“I’m just glad we’re getting this opportunity as a team, so we’re just going to go out there and try to win some races. Our senior class is a strength, we have a lot of seniors back out. Losing last year was tough, you lose that year of experience you could have gained, so it’s an obstacle.”
In the distance races, Muscatine has juniors Sam Gordon and Aidan Armstong as well as seniors Trevor Diederichs and Aidan Daufeldt all back.
However, roster changes over the time away does leave the Muskies with several question marks.
The other members of those state-qualifying relays of 2019 have since graduated, but Muscatine feels confident that several athletes will turn into key contributors by the end of the year, even if it takes a few weeks to get there.
“We’re working around a few things,” Rusch said. “We’ll have to depend on some of our younger guys to step up and do some things. We know what we have in a lot of our upperclassmen. Even though we haven’t run in basically two years … we’re excited to see where we’re at.
“We need to put some of the pieces together still, but we have some things we’re targeting.”
Muscatine has some proven athletes to plug into races, plus the team has junior Nolan Recker and senior Togeh Deseh leading the way in the shot put and discus.
“Nolan has looked really good throwing so far this year,” Rusch said. “That’s a big plus for us.”
Deseh has been an all-district football player as well as a state place winner in wrestling.
The Muskies might be close to fielding a competitive relay team just with Yahn and members who also played in the Muscatine defensive backfield this past football season.
“Muscatine has been known for the track team here, so I want to try and add to that,” said Prince Wei, who like Deseh, will be playing football at Grand View next fall. “We did lose some guys, so that might be a little tough to replace, but I think the team this year will do well.”
Wei decided to opt for track and field over soccer this spring, with the intention of it helping him get ready for the collegiate gridiron.
“I just wanted to focus on track,” Wei said. “I felt like since I haven’t ran track in so long, but hopefully I can showcase the skills that I have. I think the team in general might be getting a little slept on. This should be a year where we can prove who we are to the (competition).”
The Muskie secondary also featured Jorge Ocampo and David Dalbey, who are each making strides on the track along with converted Muskie quarterback Eli Gaye.
"We always encourage guys to compete and get involved in other things," Rusch said. "It's good to be back together.
"We're going to have to build up some depth throughout the season. We're not sure who that's going to be ... but we have some guys who did some nice things for us two years ago in Eli, Jorge and David."
However, in order to ultimately get to where it wants, Muscatine has to find a balance between patience and urgency, considering the teams are essentially just a month away from conference meets.
“It’s all about training and getting back and staying healthy,” Rusch said. “I’m hoping we can kind of pick up where we were two years while also understanding it was two years ago.”