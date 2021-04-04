Muskies trying to blend youth, experience

“I’m just glad we’re getting this opportunity as a team, so we’re just going to go out there and try to win some races. Our senior class is a strength, we have a lot of seniors back out. Losing last year was tough, you lose that year of experience you could have gained, so it’s an obstacle.”

In the distance races, Muscatine has juniors Sam Gordon and Aidan Armstong as well as seniors Trevor Diederichs and Aidan Daufeldt all back.

However, roster changes over the time away does leave the Muskies with several question marks.

The other members of those state-qualifying relays of 2019 have since graduated, but Muscatine feels confident that several athletes will turn into key contributors by the end of the year, even if it takes a few weeks to get there.

“We’re working around a few things,” Rusch said. “We’ll have to depend on some of our younger guys to step up and do some things. We know what we have in a lot of our upperclassmen. Even though we haven’t run in basically two years … we’re excited to see where we’re at.

“We need to put some of the pieces together still, but we have some things we’re targeting.”