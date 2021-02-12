Muskies upset fourth-ranked Lancers

North Scott relied on its depth for scoring.

Six different Lancers contributed to the 16-point halftime total.

The Muskies managed just three field goals in the first two quarters, but going 4-of-5 from the free throw line kept Muscatine close as points were at a premium in the first two quarters.

North Scott (13-2, 8-2 MAC) won the first meeting between the two teams, 50-33, on Jan. 8.

Freshman Makayla Farnum led North Scott the first time around with 19 points.

But the Muskies put more than just Farnum in a precarious position in regards to fouls.

Samantha Scott and Lauren Golinghorst each ended with four as well, and forced North Scott head coach TJ Case to go to his bench often, which may have been a contributing factor in the Lancers losing a bit of offensive rhythm as the game wore down, as well as some defensive aggressiveness.

Farnum had six points this time around, but played most of the contest in foul trouble, ultimately fouling out with under 40 seconds to play.