Muskies upset fourth-ranked Lancers

Emma Zillig gave the Muscatine girls basketball team its first lead of the game in the final 10 seconds of the third quarter Friday night.
Propelled by that 3-pointer and another in the fourth, the Muskies went on to upset Class 4A fourth-ranked North Scott 32-31 at Muscatine High School.
"It felt like a culmination of a lot of lessons we've been taught throughout the year," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "It was really nice to see our kids overcome some adversity tonight and springboard us going into next week."
Muscatine (8-8, 8-7) outscored North Scott 11-4 in the third quarter after the Lancers had taken a 16-10 lead into halftime.
After a number of lead changes and ties to start the fourth, Zillig again hit a 3-pointer to give the Muskies a 31-29 lead with 1 minute, 20 seconds left. Rylie Moss converted a foul shot for Muscatine's final point.
"I knew I needed to step up and take those shots and knock them down," Zillig said. "It's just really exciting for us to finish off the season like this on our home court.
"We just knew we had to keep our head in the game and finish it off strong ... this win is big for us going into the playoffs."
Zillig ended up leading the Muskies in scoring with eight points. Madi Petersen added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
North Scott relied on its depth for scoring.
Six different Lancers contributed to the 16-point halftime total.
The Muskies managed just three field goals in the first two quarters, but going 4-of-5 from the free throw line kept Muscatine close as points were at a premium in the first two quarters.
North Scott (13-2, 8-2 MAC) won the first meeting between the two teams, 50-33, on Jan. 8.
Freshman Makayla Farnum led North Scott the first time around with 19 points.
But the Muskies put more than just Farnum in a precarious position in regards to fouls.
Samantha Scott and Lauren Golinghorst each ended with four as well, and forced North Scott head coach TJ Case to go to his bench often, which may have been a contributing factor in the Lancers losing a bit of offensive rhythm as the game wore down, as well as some defensive aggressiveness.
Farnum had six points this time around, but played most of the contest in foul trouble, ultimately fouling out with under 40 seconds to play.
"To keep (North Scott) to 31 points was a big plus for us, that gave us a chance," Orvis said. "The little things, taking care of the ball down the stretch, even when it got to the point where we were just running out the clock, that was critical for us.
"For these kids who have come up on the short end so many times, it was so great to see them get over the hump tonight, I was really proud of them."
Farnum's six points was enough to be the individual high mark again for the Lancers, who seemed to control the tempo early, but couldn’t put Muscatine away.
The Muskies kept within striking distance until the Zillig deep ball finally put them over the hump.
"I liked that we stayed aggressive offensively," Orvis said. "We weren't necessarily that efficient, but as long as we continue to be aggressive and continue to play defense, I always feel like we'll give ourselves a chance."
The Muskies open Class 5A regional play Wednesday night at Dubuque Senior, with the winner advancing to play Iowa City High in a semifinal next Saturday.
"It was really nice getting this win, knowing that we have to go up to Dubuque and compete there to start the postseason," Muscatine senior Zoey Long said. "We had some big stops down the stretch, and then Emma and Rylie hitting those shots at the end just made it all come together."
Muscatine 32, North Scott 31
MUSCATINE (8-8, 8-7 MAC) -- Emma Zillig 2-5 2-4 8, Madi Petersen 3-7 1-1 7, Rylie Moss 2-5 1-3 6, Avarie Eagle 2-3 2-3 6, Zoey Long 1-3 0-03, Grace Bode 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 10-28 8-13 32.
NORTH SCOTT (13-2, 8-2 MAC) -- Makayla Farnum 3-7 0-0 6, Ashley Fountain 3-9 0-0 5, Lexi Ward 2-3 0-1 4, Sydney Skarich 2-3 0-0 4, Chloe Lewandowski 1-1 0-0 3, Hattie Hagedorn 1-4 1-1 3, Lauren Golinghorst 1-4 0-0 3, Samantha Scott 1-6 0-0 2, Alissa Bockenfield 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Schermerhorn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 1-2 31.
MUS;4;6;11;11;--;32
NS;11;5;4;9;--;31
3-point goals -- MUS 4-12 (Zillig 2-4, Long 1-3, Moss 1-2, Bode 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Eagle 0-1); NS 2-11 (Golinghorst 1-1, Lewandowski 1-1, Bockenfield 0-1, Hagedorn 0-1, Scott 0-3, Fountain 0-3, Schermerhorn 0-1). Rebounds -- MUS 17 (Petersen 8); NS 20 (Fountain 8). Turnovers -- MUS 11; NS 7. Fouled out -- Farnum (North Scott).