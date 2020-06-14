Muskies want positivity to shine through

"I feel bad for all the spring athletes," Eversmeyer said, "but this is a great opportunity for the seniors to have one last ride."

Muscatine also will rely on Dawson Toborg, who capped off the 2019 season as an honorable mention nominee on the all-MAC team.

Mistakes snowballed for the Muskies last season. This year, Muscatine knows mistakes will be made, but the Muskies hope their positivity might help stop those second and third miscues from taking place.

"We're all family at the end of the day," Toborg said.

If nothing else, Pippert wants his team to be there for each other. And that starts with the way the team interacts. It isn't a way that would have been embraced by the dictator-type coaches of yesteryear. But it's the one that has emerged from the roots Pippert planted during his first season as Muskies coach.

"I saw an acronym for F.A.M.I.L.Y that said, 'Forget about me, I love you,'" Pippert said. "We're not afraid to tell the team we love them, and they shouldn't be afraid to tell each other that they love each other. That's the biggest thing. We want to win games, and I think we're going to win quite a few of them, but we just want to enjoy the experience.

"This whole thing helped put things in perspective. We're being given an opportunity that really no other state got. So we're just going to enjoy the ride."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.