Muskies want positivity to shine through

The Muscatine baseball team is aware that it was picked to finish last this season by the Mississippi Athletic Conference coaches. That is not stopping the Muskies from being happy.
"(The coaches poll) wasn't that surprising," second-year head coach Grant Pippert said. "I get it, but as a competitor, it adds little fuel to the fire."
Pippert told the team it has every reason to smile.
For starters, the squad is together. For months, the opportunity to even practice as a cohesive unit seemed unlikely.
“The longer things went on, the less likely I thought it was (that we would have a season),” Pippert said. “We’re just really excited. It’s a very different feeling than what we had last year. The kids are flying around, they’re having fun.
"Last year was about building a foundation with culture, and the seniors did a great job of that last year, and we’re just trying to build on that. We have a lot of returners, a lot of new faces that are going to be big additions. We just have to make sure we’re taking care of business when business needs to be taken care of.
“But it’s a game. Let’s have some fun, too.”
The team doesn’t mind feeling overlooked. In fact, the Muskies are embracing a season that, until recently, was very much in doubt.
"It's like being reunited with family that you haven't seen in forever," junior Josh Dieckman said.
"We were having a great offseason until the coronavirus stuff hit," junior Dalton Logel said. "But we picked up where we left off. It's been going great."
For his part, Pippert wants the team to improve on last year’s 9-22 mark and establish a winning culture for the program in the long-term, but he’s not forcing it. He wants it to happen organically. But that doesn’t mean he’s not doing everything he can to help it grow.
“The biggest thing (this season) is the people I’ve brought in to help me,” Pippert said.
Although it didn’t occur to him until the team was about ready to hit the field for its first practice, Pippert is the only coach on staff that isn’t from Muscatine. Which is fitting, in a way, since he wants the community to play a role in shaping the culture of the program as well.
Pippert's assists are Brandon Nau, former head coach at Bettendorf, along with Clay Dillon, Kolby Reed and Eric Torres.
As for the team on the field, two big additions are juniors Noah Yahn and Reed Ulses.
Both project to see time in the outfield and on the mound.
Yahn has been the basketball team’s leading scorer that past two seasons and has competed at the state track and field meet twice. This will be his first season of high school baseball, though.
Ulses saw time as a sophomore on the varsity while at Waterloo Columbus, but will be vying for an everyday starting position for the Muskies.
If Yahn (6-foot-1) and Ulses (6-4) pitch, they'll form an imposing staff along with 6-7 junior Josh Dieckman, who went 2-2 and tossed 22-plus innings with a 4.39 ERA last year for Muscatine.
The Muskies graduated a handful of players from last season: Tom LoBianco, Gabe Mulder, Chandler Matos, Drew Logel and Vincent Benevente.
Logel, now playing at Cornell College, was Muscatine’s top offensive threat in 2019. He hit .402 with a .753 slugging percentage, 28 runs batted in with five home runs. He also was a key factor in the Muskies’ pitching rotation, but knee issues limited his innings on the mound.
While Drew Logel, a Class 4A second-team all-state selection, and the rest of the 2019 senior class may be difficult to replace, the 2020 Muskies believe they can make up for it by being more experienced, deeper and playing with renewed confidence.
However, the Muskies do return Dalton Logel and Zach Eversmeyer. They combined to pitch 64-plus innings last year.
Eversmeyer was also one of the Muskies' most productive hitters a season ago, outside of Drew Logel. Eversmeyer hit .262 with a .322 on-base percentage.
"I feel bad for all the spring athletes," Eversmeyer said, "but this is a great opportunity for the seniors to have one last ride."
Muscatine also will rely on Dawson Toborg, who capped off the 2019 season as an honorable mention nominee on the all-MAC team.
Mistakes snowballed for the Muskies last season. This year, Muscatine knows mistakes will be made, but the Muskies hope their positivity might help stop those second and third miscues from taking place.
"We're all family at the end of the day," Toborg said.
If nothing else, Pippert wants his team to be there for each other. And that starts with the way the team interacts. It isn't a way that would have been embraced by the dictator-type coaches of yesteryear. But it's the one that has emerged from the roots Pippert planted during his first season as Muskies coach.
"I saw an acronym for F.A.M.I.L.Y that said, 'Forget about me, I love you,'" Pippert said. "We're not afraid to tell the team we love them, and they shouldn't be afraid to tell each other that they love each other. That's the biggest thing. We want to win games, and I think we're going to win quite a few of them, but we just want to enjoy the experience.
"This whole thing helped put things in perspective. We're being given an opportunity that really no other state got. So we're just going to enjoy the ride."
