Muscatine senior Hannah Wieskamp officially committed to Kirkwood Community College to continue her academic and volleyball career.
"I'm so excited to start this new chapter of my life," Wieskamp said. "I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and teammates for challenging me and believing in me. Knowing that I'm going to play for such a great program is a real honor."
Wieskamp finished this past season season second on the team in kills (with 120) and aces (19) and led the team with 36 total blocks.
As a junior, she had 79 kills, 19 aces and 66 total blocks.
The year prior, Wieskamp saw 81 sets of varsity action, accumulating 75 kills and 58 blocks.
