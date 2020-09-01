Muskies win all but two events in lopsided win over West

The Muscatine girls swim team knew they were going up against a somewhat depleted Davenport West team Tuesday evening at Carver Pool in Muscatine High School.

Rather than take advantage of the situation, Muskie coach Judd Anderson decided to put some girls in different races, mix things up and see what happened.

"We knew that West would be on the downside," Anderson said. "They only had about six or seven kids (at the meet) on Saturday. So we could afford to (put swimmers in different races)."

Plus, Anderson didn't see much upside in making the swimmers turn around and compete in the same events they did on Saturday during their opening meet of the season, with only Monday's practice in between.

"My personal look at it is, it's difficult to turn around and do the same event with only one day's practice and try to get better. Doing the same event over and over again is boring, tiresome and not very productive," the Muskies coach said.

Muscatine did most of the winning, regardless, and ran roughshod over the Falcons, 110-44. The Muskies won all but two events during the meet.