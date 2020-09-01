Muskies win all but two events in lopsided win over West

The Muscatine girls swim team knew they were going up against a somewhat depleted Davenport West team Tuesday evening at Carver Pool in Muscatine High School.
Rather than take advantage of the situation, Muskie coach Judd Anderson decided to put some girls in different races, mix things up and see what happened.
"We knew that West would be on the downside," Anderson said. "They only had about six or seven kids (at the meet) on Saturday. So we could afford to (put swimmers in different races)."
Plus, Anderson didn't see much upside in making the swimmers turn around and compete in the same events they did on Saturday during their opening meet of the season, with only Monday's practice in between.
"My personal look at it is, it's difficult to turn around and do the same event with only one day's practice and try to get better. Doing the same event over and over again is boring, tiresome and not very productive," the Muskies coach said.
Muscatine did most of the winning, regardless, and ran roughshod over the Falcons, 110-44. The Muskies won all but two events during the meet.
Niah Smith won the 50 freestyle for West with a time of 28.06 and was also part of the Falcons' 200 free relay that bested the Muskies. The winning time was 2:04.96 for a team that featured Smith, Emma Chesnutt, Lillian Shaffer and Summer Schilig.
But that would round out the West winning.
For the Muskies, Lexi Hirt got things going by winning the diving competition. Hirt accrued a cumulative score of 245.75 after six rounds of dives. West's Ella Heath came in second with a 203.35.
"I just learned my front double-twist on Friday," Hirt said. "But I still decided to do it today. It's one dive I have to work on. It was fun, a pretty good meet, otherwise."
Hirt, a senior, also used the meet to fine-tune her other dives as she continues her effort to make it back to state.
"I'm really shooting to get back to state and hopefully this year make the cut, since last year I didn't make it," the Muskie diver said. "I'm just trying to get new dives with higher difficulty, and the best way to learn new dives is to go out and compete with them."
Muskie freshman Kaelen Tjebkes won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.71, comfortably beating West's Summer Schilig, who finished at the 2:42.30 mark for second.
Tjebkes' win came after the Muscatine 200 medley relay opened the swimming events with a five-second victory,
That relay consisted of Abby Lear, Eve Millage, Rebekah Brunson and Sarah Butzen and finished with a time of 2:17.38.
The relay team illustrated how mix-and-match it was for the Muskies as it paired two juniors (Lear and Millage) with a freshman (Butzen) and a senior (Brunson).
Two of those Muskies also won individual events as well. Millage went on to win the 200 individual medley in 2:28.65, and Lear took the 100 breaststroke title in 1:14.94.
To close out the meet, Butzen would team with fellow Muskies Ellyse Shippee, junior Karena Jensen and senior Kaylin Beadle to win the 400 free relay in 4:42.70.
Shippee also claimed victory in the 100 freestyle, recording a time of 1:03.74.
Olivia Michael and Hadley Hilbrant, both freshman, rounded out the Muscatine winners as Michael came in at 6:08.23 in the 500 freestyle and Hilbrant's 1:08.69 was enough to beat teammates Lauren Wetzel and Shippee in the 100 backstroke.
"We tried to pair up everyone so that they had a race," said Anderson, "but it didn't always work out that way. The big plus was that people got to try something a little different.
"We discovered a few things, too."
