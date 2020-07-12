Muskies win for third time in four games

ELDRIGDE, Iowa — The Muscatine baseball team has been three, sometimes four, spots down its depth chart at the catcher position this season.

Junior Diego Rangel, who was the starting catcher to open the season but has missed time with a shoulder injury, returned to the Muskie lineup and wasted no time making his presence known during the Muskies' 9-5 non-conference win against North Scott on Saturday.

"A big focus for us was to be peaking at the end of the season," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "We've had a little bit of adversity with injuries, but we're just starting to get our mojo back. It's a different vibe coming to the field the last couple games."

Pippert put Rangel fifth in the batting order, and Rangel came through with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate that included four RBIs and his first career home run on the first pitch he saw during his first at-bat.

North Scott (14-8, 9-5 MAC) raced out to a 5-0 lead after an inning of play, but Muscatine (5-11, 3-11) stormed back to even it in the top of the second.

"Everything's coming around a little bit," Pippert said. "With added confidence comes a little bit different approach to the game ... there's an expectation to win."