Muskies win for third time in four games

ELDRIGDE, Iowa — The Muscatine baseball team has been three, sometimes four, spots down its depth chart at the catcher position this season.
Junior Diego Rangel, who was the starting catcher to open the season but has missed time with a shoulder injury, returned to the Muskie lineup and wasted no time making his presence known during the Muskies' 9-5 non-conference win against North Scott on Saturday.
"A big focus for us was to be peaking at the end of the season," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "We've had a little bit of adversity with injuries, but we're just starting to get our mojo back. It's a different vibe coming to the field the last couple games."
Pippert put Rangel fifth in the batting order, and Rangel came through with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate that included four RBIs and his first career home run on the first pitch he saw during his first at-bat.
North Scott (14-8, 9-5 MAC) raced out to a 5-0 lead after an inning of play, but Muscatine (5-11, 3-11) stormed back to even it in the top of the second.
"Everything's coming around a little bit," Pippert said. "With added confidence comes a little bit different approach to the game ... there's an expectation to win."
The Lancers would add one more in the bottom of the second, but the Muskies would tie it again in the fifth, then proceed to score three in the seventh to secure the win.
North Scott beat Muscatine 7-1 and 16-5 during a doubleheader on June 18, the first time they saw each other this season.
"Getting a win against a North Scott team who is essentially playing Assumption for a league title kind of just shows where we're at right now," Pippert said.
Muscatine has won three of its last four games and will be on the road Monday evening at Davenport North for a doubleheader before its regular-season finale against Clinton at Nelson Corp Field on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!