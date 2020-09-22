Muskies win senior-night thriller

Since starting the season 6-2, the Muscatine High School volleyball team had lost five straight matches.
That ended Tuesday night in a five-set thriller against Davenport Central.
Each set of the match exhibited its own characteristics and was back-and-forth throughout, but the Muskies won 25-18, 25-11, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 on a night the team celebrated its nine seniors.
“I knew this was going to come at some point,” Muscatine coach Kara Russell said. “Every team has waves, ups and downs, but I think our time (being down) is about done and now we’re on our way back up.”
The first set was close, but play got a little sloppy. The second was the most one-sided of the match in favor of Muscatine. The final three were close throughout, but the Blue Devils had to rally during the fourth set to force the fifth.
Things got messy again at times in the third, a set that featured several unforced errors by both sides. Central even lost serve at one point when a warm-up dribble got away from its server, resulting in a violation and a Muskie point as well as gaining serve.
Muscatine came up with plays when it needed, and those came in a variety of ways. Seven Muskies recorded kills, led by senior Olivia Harmon’s nine. Senior Madi Petersen had seven, junior Meadow Freers six and the other 10 were divided up between seniors Kaylynn Salyars, Malia Cook, Alexis Moeller and Kaitlyn McGinnis.
Salyars and junior Bree Seaman each added four aces. Senior Aricka Ramser added two more that came at opportune times for the Muskies.
“We really wanted it on senior night,” Ramser said. “We haven’t been doing so hot, so it was important for us to get the win tonight, especially at home. We had a good crowd.
“We focused on getting our digs, we’ve struggled with that … but we always talk about finishing it and pushing to the end and we did that tonight.”
In the fourth set, Central led much of the way after both teams reached double-digits. The fifth and deciding set was the opposite, with Muscatine maintaining a slim advantage throughout.
Momentum really swung hard toward the latter part of the third set. Muscatine led 24-22 while serving, but its next service went long.
Central sophomore Delaney Graves knotted things at 24 with a block, but the Muskies took another lead after the ensuing Blue Devil serve went out of bounds.
Junior Noelle Smith’s kill for Central off a weak Muskie return gave the Blue Devils a 26-25 advantage, after which a Muscatine unforced error ended it.
But the athletic Muskies (7-7, 3-2 MAC) kept making plays and battled back to wrestle away the victory.
Any advantage Central (0-4, 0-9 MAC) had in positive momentum was done away with early in the fifth, Petersen and Harmon each had kills early that gave Muscatine a 7-4 lead.
As the Blue Devils did throughout the night, they battled back to make it tense, even tying it at 10. However, the Muskies allowed only two more points to be scored by the visitors.
Salyars’ set to McGinnis led to a tap to the back corner of the court, landing in bounds and just out of the reach of the Central defender to put Muscatine up 11-10. The Muskies didn't look back.
“I think this set the tone for what’s to come now,” Russell said. “I don’t know if they just wanted to make it close on senior night, but it was intense and we finished. I’m very proud of them.”
