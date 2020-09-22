Muskies win senior-night thriller

Since starting the season 6-2, the Muscatine High School volleyball team had lost five straight matches.

That ended Tuesday night in a five-set thriller against Davenport Central.

Each set of the match exhibited its own characteristics and was back-and-forth throughout, but the Muskies won 25-18, 25-11, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 on a night the team celebrated its nine seniors.

“I knew this was going to come at some point,” Muscatine coach Kara Russell said. “Every team has waves, ups and downs, but I think our time (being down) is about done and now we’re on our way back up.”

The first set was close, but play got a little sloppy. The second was the most one-sided of the match in favor of Muscatine. The final three were close throughout, but the Blue Devils had to rally during the fourth set to force the fifth.

Things got messy again at times in the third, a set that featured several unforced errors by both sides. Central even lost serve at one point when a warm-up dribble got away from its server, resulting in a violation and a Muskie point as well as gaining serve.