Friday saw the Muskies play two games at the Iowa City Varsity Classic. And neither was short on the suspense.
Muscatine won both games at the University of Iowa, taking the opener by a score of 5-1 over Newton and wining the second in walk-off fashion over West Des Moines Valley 7-6.
Against Newton, the biggest hit came off the bat of Muskie catcher Kaylie Reynolds, who smacked a grand slam, which put the game out of reach even as Newton scored their lone run late.
Valley presented quite a tough matchup for the Muskies. The Tigers are ranked second in Class 5A, seven spots above Muscatine.
It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Muskies jump out to a 4-0 lead before Valley came back to take a one-run lead before Muscatine tied it at six.
With the game tied, the International Rule went into effect, meaning each half inning starts with a runner on second base. With the runner already on, the Muskies loaded the bases before scoring the game-winning run via a walk.
"We didn't play our best game (against Valley), we had some adversity we had to deal with ... but we fought through it and still came out with a big win," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "It shows the grit this team has and the confidence.
"We feel like we can compete with anybody as long as we play Muskie softball."
Saturday Muscatine will play Mount Pleasant and Independence to close out the tournament.
