Muscatine football coach Jake Mueller knows the 15 minutes his team spent on the field in front of fans to cap off the 2018 Muskie Fall Kickoff on Thursday probably could have been more entertaining.
But the eighth-year coach did what he felt was best to help inch his team closer to game-ready with less than a week remaining until its season opener against Davenport Central on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.
“It probably wasn’t the most exciting thing for fans,” Mueller said. “At the end of the day I have to get the team prepared and I felt like that’s what we needed tonight.”
The Muskies were on the field for a grand total of 15 minutes, and 14 of those were spent working on special teams — field goals, punting and kickoffs — before they ended the brief practice session with senior quarterback Carson Orr completing a pass down the sideline.
“We’ve got some competition for some spots at specialist, whether it’s snapper, punter or kicker,” Mueller said. “Other than a game situation, being in front of people is the best way to find out what guys can do. We can’t replicate what we just did in practice.
“This was a really good opportunity for our kids to show what they can do under pressure situations, as close as they can to a Friday night.”
Muskies dealing with injuries
Mueller declined to say who is injured, but acknowledged they have some kids who are “dinged up.” All of the players currently injured had a chance to start Thursday night. Mueller estimated that two or three would likely miss Week 1 and said he would know more about the status of a few other players Monday.
The injuries have been another test to Muscatine’s much-improved depth this season.
“We have to figure out where our depth is and try some guys in different spots,” Mueller said. “(Practice has) been just kind of figuring out what we’re good at, what we’re not good at, and trying to figure out the identity of our team a little bit.”
Muscatine to scrimmage tonight
Muscatine will get to simulate a varsity football game when it hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson for a scrimmage tonight. Mueller will use the scrimmage to finalize the Week 1 depth chart, and it will also provide a valuable opportunity for a young team.
“Learning how to be physical,” Mueller said on what he hopes to see in the scrimmage. “We’re leaning on some inexperienced guys so we need to learn how to be physical and tough.”
Even though the Week 1 depth chart will be finalized after the scrimmage, Mueller expects the competition for starting spots to continue throughout the season.
“Every week is going to be a competition,” Mueller said. “It’s not you earn the job and it’s yours all season. Everyone has to compete every week, every practice. That’s something good about this team, they understand the concept of competition.”
