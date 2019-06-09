The Muskie girls split two games at the Davenport West softball tournament on Saturday. A day after winning their first two games of the tournament over Davenport West and North by a combined 17-3 margin.
But the highlight was combined no-hitter thrown by eighth-grader Maura Chalupa and freshman Bree Seaman.
Chalupa threw the first three innings of hitless ball and recorded five strikeouts, while Seaman pitched the final two frames of Muscatine's 10-0 win over Williamsburg. In their first game Saturday, the Muskies fell to Davenport Assumption 7-4.
“Right now we’re trying throw Carrie (Nelson, a senior) some and then trying to pick and choose when we give the two youngsters some time," said Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins. "Our goal is to not wear Carrie out and get experience and still win games.
"I think Maura and Bree have done a great job responding. For pitching at the varsity level, I think the sky is the limit for both of them.”
On offense, the Muskies had 11 hits, including two doubles and two triples. Senior Kaylie Renolds led the team in runs batted in with three. Sophomores Olivia Harmon and Kaylynn Salyars each drove in runs as well, along with seniors Haley Jarrett, Kaitlyn Lathrop and Nikole Molina.
Against Assumption, the Muskies gave up two first-inning runs against the Knights but eventually rebounded to take a 4-3 lead by the end of the fifth. However, Assumption scored four in the top of the sixth and then reigned in the Muscatine offense to seal it.
The tournament gave the Muskies an opportunity to mix-and-match some lineup options, which they did on Saturday.
“We’re trying to find a lineup that is productive, at the same time, we’re trying to build some depth," Hopkins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.