NFL Today, Week 9

The Houston Texans dropped their eighth straight game, becoming the 12th team in NFL history to start 1-0 and lose their next eight games — a fate the Miami Dolphins avoided by beating the Texans. ... The Dolphins won while committing five turnovers, the first time Miami had done that since Oct. 18, 1990. The Dolphins had been 0-21 in such games since. They and the Texans combined for nine turnovers, the most in an NFL game since Sept. 25, 2016 between the New York Jets and Kansas City. ... Justin Tucker made his 18th game-winning field goal, a 36-yarder in overtime that gave Baltimore a 34-31 win over Minnesota. Tucker has made 53 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime. ... Four teams (Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City and the New York Giants) entered the day at .500 or worse and beat a team that began the day leading its division, the first time that has happened in Week 9 or later since Dec. 18, 2011.

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott will likely miss the rest of the season with an injury to his pectoral/bicep area that he suffered in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's overtime win over the Vikings, coach John Harbaugh said. ... Panthers center Matt Paradis tore the ACL in his left knee on the second play of Carolina's loss to New England, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the injury. ... The Panthers also lost defensive end Brian Burns (ankle), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) and left tackle Cameron Erving (calf) to injuries during the game. ... Three Patriots players suffered head injuries: running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. ... Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds left in the first quarter of Arizona's win over San Francisco with an ankle injury. Left guard Justin Pugh (calf) also got hurt early. ... 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey left with a knee injury. ... Two Eagles cornerbacks were injured against the Chargers: Darius Slay (right hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee). ... Packers cornerback Eric Stokes suffered a knee injury and defensive lineman Kenny Clark had to be helped off with a sore back against the Chiefs. ... Kansas City right tackle Lucas Niang hurt his ribs. ... Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybooks suffered a concussion, as did Bills running back Zack Moss and cornerback Taron Johnson in Buffalo's loss at Jacksonville. The Bills also lost safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring). ... Browns cornerback Greedy Williams went out with a right shoulder injury early and didn’t return in Cleveland’s 41-16 rout of Cincinnati. He missed all of 2020 with a nerve issue in the same shoulder. ... Bengals returner/safety Brandon Wilson was carted off the field with a left knee injury. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither also hurt his left knee.