Nimely 13th Muskie wrestler to 100 career wins

“Tim never misses practice, every practice all four years,” Muscatine wrestling coach Joe Kane said. “He is very attentive to technique and tactics that win big matches and is very dedicated to wellness and performance with his stretching, hydration, nutrition and strength-training.”

As for the future, Nimely has committed to NAIA member Grand View University in Des Moines to play football.

Even if the Muskies' season can go on uninterrupted — which may be a lot to ask for in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic — Nimely won't have a chance at the school’s all-time career win record of 137, held by Wade McLeod (Class of 2000). Chad Czerwiec (Class of 2003) is second on the MHS list with 134 wins.

Nimely went 44-10 as a junior and is off to a 10-1 start as a senior.

Last season’s effort included taking fifth at the Class 3A state tournament and taking second at the district meet as well as at the Mississippi Athletic Conference competition.

His only loss so far as a senior came during the 182-pound championship match at the Zimmerman Invitational, where Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ivan Thomas scored a pin with six seconds remaining in the match.