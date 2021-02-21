Nimely, Deseh earn top-five medals

Nimely defeated Southeast Polk’s Andrew Reed 5-2 in the consolation semifinals before getting pinned by Iowa City West’s Ashton Barker — who came into the state tournament unbeaten — in the third-place match.

Nimely finished the year 36-3. In all three losses, he was pinned.

“I know to my standards I could have done better, but it is the state tournament and sometimes you don’t get what you want,” Nimely said. “There was a lot of good, but I just wished I capitalized on more, especially in the semifinals. I wish I would have attacked more instead of being flat-footed.”

Deseh closed the season with a team-high 40 wins.

After getting pinned by Waukee’s Ben Reiland in the consolation semifinals, Deseh executed a takedown on the edge of the mat in sudden victory against West Des Moines Valley’s Bryan Jurado for a 5-3 win.

“Just knowing it was going to be my last match ever, I wanted to go out with a win rather than a loss,” Deseh said. “I had to push myself to get that last takedown.

Deseh said his initial reason to come out for wrestling in high school was to have fun. It turned into a passion.