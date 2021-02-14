Nimely, Deseh qualify for state tournament

BETTENDORF — In arguably the deepest weight class of Saturday's Class 3A district tournament at Bettendorf High School, Tim Nimely came out on top.
The Muscatine 170-pounder recorded a major decision win in the semifinals and followed with a 4-0 victory in the championship match to secure his third straight trip to the state wrestling tournament.
Muscatine senior heavyweight Togeh Deseh will join Nimely in Des Moines this week. After losing a championship match to Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle, Deseh came back to win his second-place wrestleback by pin to advance to state.
Coach Joe Kane's team had several other close calls, having three third-place finishers in Gavin McLeod (106 pounds), Gage Stevens (145) and Kaden Fisher (195). Stevens reached the final, but lost to North Scott's Peyton Westlin and then fell 4-2 in a wrestleback to Bettendorf's Josh Pelzer.
"We definitely could have gotten more guys up (to state)," Deseh said. "It is a little disappointing more teammates won't be up there with us."
Nimely (33-1) has been on a tear since his only loss of the year to Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ivan Thomas.
In a weight class that featured four wrestlers with winning records, including three state-ranked, Nimely allowed only two points in his two matches. He beat North Scott's Seth Madden in the final.
"I feel great," Nimely said. "After my loss to the Cedar Rapids Xavier kid, it made me work a lot harder. I don't want that taste in my mouth again.
"My frame of mind is great right now. A lot of people aren't expecting me to be one of those guys up there to pull upsets. I know I can do it."
Nimely will face Indianola's Sean Cunningham (29-10) in Thursday afternoon's opener. Should Nimely win, there is a chance for a rematch with Thomas in the quarterfinals.
Deseh, meanwhile, had three pins in the tournament. After the loss to Liddle, the third in the last four weeks, Deseh had to respond in about an hour to keep his season alive. He pinned Pleasant Valley's Aiden Kilstrom in 1:03.
"I was pretty dead, but we've been doing situations like that in the room," Deseh said. "I was conditioned and ready to go. As you can tell, I was just trying to get out of that (last) match as quick as I could."
Deseh, who became a United States citizen during last year's state tournament, takes a 37-5 record into Thursday's opener against Western Dubuque's Emerson Lux-Morales (14-5).
"I'm going to make sure I'm on that podium this year," Deseh said. "Last year didn't end the way I wanted it to."