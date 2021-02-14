Nimely, Deseh qualify for state tournament

"I feel great," Nimely said. "After my loss to the Cedar Rapids Xavier kid, it made me work a lot harder. I don't want that taste in my mouth again.

"My frame of mind is great right now. A lot of people aren't expecting me to be one of those guys up there to pull upsets. I know I can do it."

Nimely will face Indianola's Sean Cunningham (29-10) in Thursday afternoon's opener. Should Nimely win, there is a chance for a rematch with Thomas in the quarterfinals.

Deseh, meanwhile, had three pins in the tournament. After the loss to Liddle, the third in the last four weeks, Deseh had to respond in about an hour to keep his season alive. He pinned Pleasant Valley's Aiden Kilstrom in 1:03.

"I was pretty dead, but we've been doing situations like that in the room," Deseh said. "I was conditioned and ready to go. As you can tell, I was just trying to get out of that (last) match as quick as I could."

Deseh, who became a United States citizen during last year's state tournament, takes a 37-5 record into Thursday's opener against Western Dubuque's Emerson Lux-Morales (14-5).

"I'm going to make sure I'm on that podium this year," Deseh said. "Last year didn't end the way I wanted it to."

