Nimely heads list of MHS athletes to make college commitments

"Tim's not only an unbelievable athlete, he's just an outstanding kid," Hawkins said. "The whole school will miss him as a person, not just as an athlete."

Statistically, Nimely's sophomore campaign was the most productive. He registered 223 carries for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nimely was the Muskies' leading rusher in three of his four prep seasons.

"My high school career was great," Nimely said. "I had a lot of ups and downs but the experience made me a better person. I built relationships with teammates and coaches that will last my entire life.

"Being the all-time rushing leader was a goal I had and if felt good to accomplish it. I wouldn't trade my high school career for anything."

Wei had 23.5 tackles as a sophomore, and was one of four Muskies to record over 35 tackles during his junior campaign.

In his final season, Wei was a first team all-district selection after a season in which he recorded 34 tackles and had two interceptions while also contributing 13 catches for 94 yards on offense.

Wei was an all-district first team selection as a senior. He also handled kicking duties for Muscatine, converting 10 of 11 extra point attempts this past season.