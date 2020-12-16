Nimely heads list of MHS athletes to make college commitments

Muscatine High School's all-time leading rusher was one of four senior football players to recently commit to playing at the next level.
Tim Nimely and Prince Wei will both be heading to Grand View University, while Xander Stoltzfus chose Morningside College to continue his academic and athletic endeavors and Anthony Sanchez will be going to Dubuque's Loras College.
"It's exciting (to have) multiple guys go on to play at different schools and different levels," said Muscatine head football coach DJ Hawkins. "Some of those schools are going to play each other, and I'm looking forward to getting an opportunity to go watch them play at all these different places."
Both Grand View and Morningside are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The two schools met in the NAIA Championship semifinals in 2019. Morningside won 21-16.
Nimely amassed a record 2,759 yards on the ground over the span of his varsity career in a Muskie uniform, a school record.
"I chose Grand View because I feel like they believe in me," Nimely said. "I see myself succeeding at Grand View on and off the field. The coaches are great guys and I've built a good relationship with them, which means a lot to me."
A two-time Class 4A all-state selection, Nimely burst onto the scene as a freshman, leading the team in rushing with 320 yards his first season.
"Tim's not only an unbelievable athlete, he's just an outstanding kid," Hawkins said. "The whole school will miss him as a person, not just as an athlete."
Statistically, Nimely's sophomore campaign was the most productive. He registered 223 carries for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.
Nimely was the Muskies' leading rusher in three of his four prep seasons.
"My high school career was great," Nimely said. "I had a lot of ups and downs but the experience made me a better person. I built relationships with teammates and coaches that will last my entire life.
"Being the all-time rushing leader was a goal I had and if felt good to accomplish it. I wouldn't trade my high school career for anything."
Wei had 23.5 tackles as a sophomore, and was one of four Muskies to record over 35 tackles during his junior campaign.
In his final season, Wei was a first team all-district selection after a season in which he recorded 34 tackles and had two interceptions while also contributing 13 catches for 94 yards on offense.
Wei was an all-district first team selection as a senior. He also handled kicking duties for Muscatine, converting 10 of 11 extra point attempts this past season.
The Vikings of Grand View play in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Grand View, located in Des Moines, played six games this season and went 6-0, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 302 to 55.
Stoltzfus is heading to a winning program in its own right. Morningside, located in Sioux City, competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and has captured two NAIA National Championships in recent years, going undefeated in 2018 and 2019 under head coach Steve Ryan.
The standout offensive lineman was an honorable mention selection to the all-district team this past season.
Sanchez, who had 13 tackles as a senior, will head to the Loras Duhawks, who play in the American Rivers Conference at the Division III level.
"I was scrolling through and looking at everything today, and there's a ton of kids from Eastern Iowa that are going on to play at the next level, it's great for the state," Hawkins said. "Not only did we get the opportunity to play this season, but it was very strong competition."
Dieckman signs for baseball, Galloway for diving
Other Muskies who made future plans that include college athletics were Josh Dieckman and Morgan Galloway.
Dieckman intends on playing baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, while Galloway will continue her diving career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Galloway qualified for the state swimming and diving meet as a senior, her first year out. She finished in 20th place with a score of 259.20 in the finals.
Dieckman pitched 17 innings for the Muskies last season with a 2.06 ERA, allowing a .133 batting average against while striking out 16. He also hit for a .457 average in 35 at-bats and drove in four.
"(Josh) fell in love with the campus (at UW-Platteville) and it isn't too far from home," Muscatine head baseball coach Grant Pippert said. "I think the most important thing for Josh was to study agriculture and they had a program that was a perfect fit.
"With his potential, he could be playing (baseball) for a while. We are really proud of Josh and I think it will serve Josh well in his senior campaign to have this decision out of the way so he can focus on enjoying one last season with his teammates."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!