Muscatine's Tim Nimely was named to the all-district team for Class 4A, District 4.

Nimely, a junior running back for the Muskies, compiled 927 rushing yards on 164 carries this season and eight touchdowns. He contributed to the Muscatine passing attack by contributing 15 catches for 91 yards.

Last season, Nimely was selected as a member of the 4A all-state squad after accumulating 1,163 rushing yards as a sophomore.

Muscatine also had three defensive members of their team named as honorable mention selections. Those were seniors Takpor Tiah and Teagan Schmelzer, as well as junior lineman Togeh Deseh.

Tiah led the Muskies in tackles with 49.

Senior Zach Hardy and junior Josh Thomas were also recognized as part of the district's all-academic team.

