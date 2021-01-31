Nimely secures MAC wrestling title

CLINTON — Tim Nimely finally reached the top rung of the Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling ladder.
After finishing third place as a sophomore and runner-up a year ago, the Muscatine 170-pounder claimed a conference championship Saturday afternoon at Yourd Gymnasium.
Nimely pinned North Scott's Seth Madden in the semifinals and majored Pleasant Valley's Ryan Kammerer 9-1 in the finals to earn the coveted league title.
"He is a special kid," Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. "He's unshakeable, and he's on a mission."
Since getting pinned by Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ivan Thomas on Jan. 2, Nimely has won 23 straight matches (11 of those by fall). He is 31-1 on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.
"He's been dominant all year," Kane said. "He's just continuing to work hard and continuing to perform. Winning a MAC title is prestigious.
"I'm really proud of Tim, another step for him to keep working toward his ultimate goal."
Muscatine state-ranked heavyweight Togeh Deseh placed second to Iowa football recruit and top-ranked Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf. Deseh had first-period pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before dropping a 5-0 tilt to Liddle.
For the rest of Muscatine's lineup, it was a difficult day.
The Muskies placed sixth in the 10-team tournament with 113 points. North Scott, with 12 of its 14 wrestlers finishing in the top four, won its fourth MAC tournament title in five years with 259.5 points. Bettendorf, with a league-best five champions, was second at 246.
Muscatine was 26 1/2 points behind fifth-place Central DeWitt.
Nathan Beatty placed fourth at 220 pounds and Jett Fridley was fifth at 152.
"I thought we fell a little short," Kane said. "We've got more to offer and (Saturday) we didn't perform at our best."
The Muskies face Clinton in a conference home dual meet Thursday before the Class 3A district tournament Feb. 13 in Bettendorf.
"It is better to have the wakeup call now than at districts," Kane said. "It is time for guys to step up or it is going to go by us. We have guys that are capable and guys that have the potential.
"I don't think we are outclassed at any of the weights that we're competitive at, but for whatever reason, we weren't where we needed to be today."