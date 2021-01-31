Nimely secures MAC wrestling title

The Muskies placed sixth in the 10-team tournament with 113 points. North Scott, with 12 of its 14 wrestlers finishing in the top four, won its fourth MAC tournament title in five years with 259.5 points. Bettendorf, with a league-best five champions, was second at 246.

Muscatine was 26 1/2 points behind fifth-place Central DeWitt.

Nathan Beatty placed fourth at 220 pounds and Jett Fridley was fifth at 152.

"I thought we fell a little short," Kane said. "We've got more to offer and (Saturday) we didn't perform at our best."

The Muskies face Clinton in a conference home dual meet Thursday before the Class 3A district tournament Feb. 13 in Bettendorf.

"It is better to have the wakeup call now than at districts," Kane said. "It is time for guys to step up or it is going to go by us. We have guys that are capable and guys that have the potential.

"I don't think we are outclassed at any of the weights that we're competitive at, but for whatever reason, we weren't where we needed to be today."

