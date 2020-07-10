No. 2 Falcons drop third straight to ranked team

“Our ultimate goal is to get back to the state championship and these games are going to help us get back there.”

Louisa-Muscatine managed six hits against North Scott junior southpaw Ryann Cheek. The only run it could muster was when Kylee Sanders sprinted in on a passed ball in the first inning.

The Falcons stranded a runner in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

“We had opportunities to score, but we couldn’t get the key hit when we needed it,” Butler said.

The top half of North Scott’s lineup handled Sanders. Brooke Kilburg, Taylor Robertson, Sam Lee and Cheek combined for all nine of the Lancers’ hits. The bottom five in the order were a collective 0-for-15.

Kilburg had three hits, including a leadoff triple that resulted in a first-inning run. Lee had a bloop single for the go-ahead run in the third and Cheek added an insurance run with a one-out RBI single in the fifth.

Hailey Sanders, a Northern Iowa signee, came into the game with 111 strikeouts — fifth most in 2A. She recorded only three against North Scott (14-7).