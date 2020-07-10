No. 2 Falcons drop third straight to ranked team

LETTS, Iowa — When the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union added a week to the softball season this summer, Bryan Butler fielded some calls from area coaches about playing his team. He reached out to some accomplished programs as well.
What Louisa-Muscatine ended up with was a daunting schedule before the start of regional play.
After dropping two games to Class 3A fourth-ranked Williamsburg earlier this week, 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine lost a 3-1 contest to 4A third-ranked North Scott on Friday night. It was L-M’s first home defeat since 2017.
"I pretty much said yes to everything when people called," Butler said. "Through travel ball and high school ball, I’ve always felt the only way you can get better is play the best teams you can.
"Those are the teams we need to play to get better for (regionals). We don’t need to play teams that we can beat 15-0. That does nothing for us.”
The gauntlet for the Falcons (15-4) continues Saturday afternoon against 5A 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley on the road. L-M already beat ninth-ranked Bettendorf twice this season.
“The key here is to stay positive,” pitcher Hailey Sanders said. “It is hard when you’re losing. It does suck. We have to realize these are good teams, bigger schools and preparing us to get through regionals.
“Our ultimate goal is to get back to the state championship and these games are going to help us get back there.”
Louisa-Muscatine managed six hits against North Scott junior southpaw Ryann Cheek. The only run it could muster was when Kylee Sanders sprinted in on a passed ball in the first inning.
The Falcons stranded a runner in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“We had opportunities to score, but we couldn’t get the key hit when we needed it,” Butler said.
The top half of North Scott’s lineup handled Sanders. Brooke Kilburg, Taylor Robertson, Sam Lee and Cheek combined for all nine of the Lancers’ hits. The bottom five in the order were a collective 0-for-15.
Kilburg had three hits, including a leadoff triple that resulted in a first-inning run. Lee had a bloop single for the go-ahead run in the third and Cheek added an insurance run with a one-out RBI single in the fifth.
Hailey Sanders, a Northern Iowa signee, came into the game with 111 strikeouts — fifth most in 2A. She recorded only three against North Scott (14-7).
“They’re probably one of the strongest top (of the lineups) I’ve seen around in a long time,” she said. “Williamsburg is good, but (North Scott) was a lot better. We’ve played or scrimmaged each other about every year so they know me pretty well.”
McKenna Hohenadel had three of the Falcons’ six hits.
L-M opens the postseason Wednesday night at home against Van Buren County or Cardinal.
“This week is the best pitching we’ve faced all year,” Hailey Sanders said. “It really showed us we need to work on hitting and our defense.
“We have to learn to hit when it is time to hit. We just couldn’t hit at the right time tonight to score runs.”
