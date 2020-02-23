North Polk's big fourth ends West Liberty's season

GRINNELL, Iowa -- Games involving the West Liberty Comets this season tended to be a bit frenetic.

But it was all by design.

First-year head coach Matt Hoeppner implemented a high-pressure, full-court defense and an offense that encouraged slashing and plenty of three-pointers.

That made tempo a very important aspect of Saturday’s Class 3A Region 6 final against North Polk.

"Normally, we play fast," Hoeppner said. "We knew (North Polk) was going to slow the tempo. We talked about it, and we were okay with it."

North Polk handled the defensive pressure well throughout, but West Liberty was able to hang tough through three quarters. Ultimately, however, No. 5 North Polk pulled out a 45-32 in Grinnell over No. 14 West Liberty.

Up until the fourth, it was a back and forth affair. It was tied at the end of quarters one and three, and the teams exchanged buzzer-beating threes to end the second and third.

North Polk junior Maggie Phipps drained one from outside as the horn sounded for the intermission, at which point West Liberty held a 22-19 edge, before West Liberty’s Austyn Crees hit from downtown to end the third knotted up at 31.