North Polk's big fourth ends West Liberty's season

GRINNELL, Iowa -- Games involving the West Liberty Comets this season tended to be a bit frenetic.
But it was all by design.
First-year head coach Matt Hoeppner implemented a high-pressure, full-court defense and an offense that encouraged slashing and plenty of three-pointers.
That made tempo a very important aspect of Saturday’s Class 3A Region 6 final against North Polk.
"Normally, we play fast," Hoeppner said. "We knew (North Polk) was going to slow the tempo. We talked about it, and we were okay with it."
North Polk handled the defensive pressure well throughout, but West Liberty was able to hang tough through three quarters. Ultimately, however, No. 5 North Polk pulled out a 45-32 in Grinnell over No. 14 West Liberty.
Up until the fourth, it was a back and forth affair. It was tied at the end of quarters one and three, and the teams exchanged buzzer-beating threes to end the second and third.
North Polk junior Maggie Phipps drained one from outside as the horn sounded for the intermission, at which point West Liberty held a 22-19 edge, before West Liberty’s Austyn Crees hit from downtown to end the third knotted up at 31.
"At the end of the first quarter, it was also tied," said Hoeppner. "The question coming in was 'Can (we) play with (North Polk)?' and at the end of the first quarter, I was able to tell my kids 'You can play with them.'"
Phipps ended with a game-high 16 points and added 11 rebounds for the North Polk Comets. Sophomore Lucy Schaffer went for 14 and nine while senior Jaedon Murphy added 11 points and rebounds apiece. Junior Hannah Foster had four as the only other North Polk player to record points.
North Polk dominated the fourth, allowing only a single free throw from sophomore Macy Daufeldt with 57 seconds left to be scored by West Liberty.
Daufeldt finished with nine points, five rebounds to go with five steals. Freshman Finley Hall ended as West Liberty’s leading scorer with 10 points. Sailor Hall, a sophomore, ended with nine.
“If somebody would’ve called me and said ‘you’ll be tied at the end of the third,’ I would’ve taken it,” said West Liberty first-year head coach Matt Hoeppner. “Our offense stalled a bit in the fourth, (North Polk) made a run and we started forcing things. All in all, I’m more than proud of this group and what they’ve accomplished.”
West Liberty had just two seniors this season in Austyn Crees and Haylee Lehman, so the bulk of their roster figures to return next year.