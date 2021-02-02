North takes advantage of Muskie lapses in win

While each side had some difficulties maintaining possession in the early portion of Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game between the Muscatine Muskies and Davenport North Wildcats, it was a North run to start the fourth that proved too much to overcome for the Muskies in a 48-43 loss.

North, ranked No. 14 in Class 5A, took a one-point advantage into the fourth, then proceeded to extend the lead to 40-32 midway through the quarter.

Muscatine (6-7, 6-6 MAC) charged back to close to within 44-41 with 26 seconds left after a basket by senior Madi Petersen, but senior Bella Sims went 4-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to ice the game for the Wildcats.

“I thought we hung in there,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “It was a bit of a grind tonight, but I can’t fault their effort. We did a lot of good things, but the story of tonight was that we made a handful of lapses, and every one of those moments resulted in a (North) bucket, and that was enough to beat us.”

In both the second and third quarters, Muscatine led late only to have a North player break free for an easy score right before the buzzer to give the Wildcats the lead back.