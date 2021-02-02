North takes advantage of Muskie lapses in win

While each side had some difficulties maintaining possession in the early portion of Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game between the Muscatine Muskies and Davenport North Wildcats, it was a North run to start the fourth that proved too much to overcome for the Muskies in a 48-43 loss.
North, ranked No. 14 in Class 5A, took a one-point advantage into the fourth, then proceeded to extend the lead to 40-32 midway through the quarter.
Muscatine (6-7, 6-6 MAC) charged back to close to within 44-41 with 26 seconds left after a basket by senior Madi Petersen, but senior Bella Sims went 4-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to ice the game for the Wildcats.
“I thought we hung in there,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “It was a bit of a grind tonight, but I can’t fault their effort. We did a lot of good things, but the story of tonight was that we made a handful of lapses, and every one of those moments resulted in a (North) bucket, and that was enough to beat us.”
In both the second and third quarters, Muscatine led late only to have a North player break free for an easy score right before the buzzer to give the Wildcats the lead back.
“What happened at the end of the third should not have happened,” said Orvis. “We ended with 11 turnovers, which is pretty respectable against a team like North. … But when those result in points the other way, that’s the difference.
The Wildcats (6-1, 6-1 MAC) closed out the first half on a 7-to-1 run, with all of North’s points scored by Sims. She made her last seven shots.
Sims ended with a game high 21 points. Petersen led the Muskies with 18, with Zoey Long (12) and junior Grace Bode (10) each reaching double figures as well.
Long, committed to play next year at Wartburg, made two 3-pointers to improve her MHS career record for 3s to 155.
The Muskies committed turnovers on three of their first four possessions of the game.
However, Muscatine was able to clean it up enough to finish the first half with five turnovers, while it was the opposite case for North. The Wildcats turned it over just once in the first quarter but then followed with five in the second alone.
But three turnovers in the third would be it for North, as the Wildcats played a clean fourth and shot 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Both teams struggled shooting in the opening half with each going into the locker room with five made field goals on a combined 41 attempts.
The loss made the proceedings a little bittersweet for the Muskies, as they celebrated the senior class, which consists of Long, Petersen, Riley Moss, Emma Zillig, Avarie Eagle and Alicia Garcia.
“They are a fantastic group,” Orvis said. “They’ve come up through the ranks here together, and really have had a lot of things impact their four years here, but they keep coming back. Their chemistry is as good as you could hope for. They’re a joy to coach and always give themselves a chance because they play so hard.”