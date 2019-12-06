Most appearances at state aren’t followed up by a winless season. But that’s exactly what happened to the Muscatine boys basketball team last season.
There isn’t much left from the Muskie squad that made it to state, and with the 0-21 season still fresh in their memory, the Muskies are concentrating on building off a successful offseason and improving without any unnecessarily high expectations.
“There’s been a lot of hours put in the gym, a lot of people committed,” senior Jake Thomas said. “It’s a sign that we want to get better. Obviously, last year didn’t go how we wanted it to, and a lot of guys committed to say, 'Let’s do something, let’s change it.'"
Thomas is one four returning starters, along with senior Briggs Miller and juniors Noah Yahn and Josh Dieckman.
"As a team, this year we need to play more as one, instead of separate," Dieckman said, "and just go out there an be aggressive."
Dieckman returns as the Muskies' second-leading scorer, coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 7.3 points and a team-best 5.4 rebounds.
An offseason trip to Kansas City to play some basketball over the summer is a big part of why optimism is running free within the team right now. Almost to a man, the summer trip is brought up as the most important team-building moment since the end of last season.
“One of big things, specifically, is we went to (Kansas City) for three days,” said Thomas, “and we played some scrimmages down there and we saw ourselves against some really good competition.”
“The coaches put us through a lot of good workouts,” said Miller, “and they took us on that trip, and I feel like that has helped us."
Coincidentally, during that important trip, the team was without their returning leading-scorer, Yahn, who was out with an ankle injury. But even for him, it was a learning experience.
“I feel like it helped me become more of a leader, on and off the court,” the junior said. "It helped me hear my teammates better."
Yahn, who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, is the lone remaining member of the Joe Wieskamp-led state team of 2017-18. He appeared in six games as a freshman that season.
“We’re really trying to change the culture this year,” Yahn said. “We want to have better chemistry this year (than last season).”
The Muskies also hope to get a boost from junior Reed Ulses. This will be the 6-foot-4 junior’s first season with the Muskie basketball team after playing previously for Waterloo Columbus. Ulses moved to Muscatine over the summer after his father, Tom, took over as Muscatine’s activities director.
Ulses was the second-leading scorer and rebounder on a 2-20 Columbus Catholic team last season, averaging six points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
In a lot of ways, this season feels like a palette cleanser. It’s a chance for new faces to step up and help second-year head coach John Windham establish a stabilizing culture around the program after the extremes of the past two seasons.
For the upperclassmen, Windham gives them a daily visual of how they can have a lasting impact on the program.
“We have our sophomores practice with us on occasions,” Windham said. "That way they get an understanding of what they need to do and the level they need to get at and also build ... the team concepts and drills and strategies we need to know. So that’s where we’re trying to go with the program.”
If Yahn gets to put his stamp on the team, it would be for this year's version to play with a bit more of an edge and emotion.
"We need to really get into our opponent," Yahn said, "and get our fans more into it as we play."
