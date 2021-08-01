Olympic Latest: Song disqualified from 25-meter rapid pistol

Roberts, the top seed, had a chance to top the Brit, but landed hard off an early jump and waved off the rest of her second run.

Switzerland’s Nikita Ducarroz took bronze with an 89.2 in her second run.

American Bobby Finke has won gold in the grueling men's 1,500-meter freestyle race.

The American won his second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with another strong finishing kick.

Just as he did in winning the 800-meter freestyle, Finke stayed closed throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk took the silver in 14:40.66, while the bronze went to Germany’s Florian Wellbrock in 14:40.91. Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri faded to fourth in 14:45.01.

The top four were close nearly the entire race, often separated by less than a second at the turns. But that was right where Finke needed to be. After his closing lap in the 800, he knew he had the speed at the end to beat everyone else.