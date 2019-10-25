The Muscatine football team's resilience came in handy against Davenport North on Friday night.
However, more of the same issues that plagued the Muskies all season popped up again in the finale. Muscatine put itself in position to be in the game, but one costly mistake proved too much to overcome in a 23-12 loss to Davenport North.
The error came with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter when the Muskies (1-8, 0-5 in Class 4A District 4) were preparing to punt and trailing by five points. The snap sailed over the punter’s head, setting up Jack West's third score of the game for Davenport North and making it a two-score game.
Muscatine also missed a chance early in the game. On their second drive, they got down inside the North 1-yard line but a fumbled snap led to a turnover. North turned that into a 14-play, 90-yard drive that was finished with a 3-yard touchdown run by West, his first of three touchdown runs.
The North quarterback came in needing less than 10 yards to go over the 2,000-yard mark in total offense created. He managed to get well over that, going for 40 rushing yards and 137 through the air. But it was running back Kade Schultz who did a lot of the damage for the Wildcats, even though West did the scoring. Schultz went for 138 yards on 29 carries.
"We've played really good defense all season long," Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said. "We've got to get better on offense and on special teams. Our defense deserves better."
After another Muskie drive yielded no points, West added his second score, coming from 14 yards out, on a fourth-and-10 play.
But Muscatine found an answer when quarterback Jake Draves found wide receiver Zach Hardy from 22 yards out for the first Muskie touchdown of the night halfway through the second quarter.
Hardy went up over the North defensive back to haul in the pass and brought it down with the defender all over him.
Muscatine’s defense then settled down, getting the ball back for the offense. Tim Nimely punctuated the Muskies scoring drive with a 13-yard rush up the middle of the Wildcat defense with 54 seconds left before halftime. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Muskies managed to head into the locker room down 14-12 at the break.
Nimely was again stellar for the Muskies. The junior back finished with 131 yards on 25 carries, plus the touchdown. Draves finished with 104 yards on 9-of-14 passing, including the touchdown to Hardy.
"We wanted (North) to have to put long drives together," Mueller said. "We didn't give up too many big plays .. (the defense) played well enough to keep us in the game, but we didn't do well enough on offense or on special teams to finish the deal.
"We have good kids this program and we have excellent coaches ... (but) on Friday nights we didn't execute well enough."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.