Oppel, Eversmeyer come up big in Muskie win over Fairfield

The season hasn’t exactly gone as the Muscatine baseball team would have scripted it thus far, but Tuesday night’s game couldn’t have been written any better.
Prior to the game, the Muskies honored their four seniors — Zach Eversmeyer, Alex Oppel, Leo Garcia and Brigg Burback — a core head coach Grant Pippert has looked to since he was a first-year coach last season to set the tone for the program's future.
“The seniors were the ones that came through tonight,” Pippert said. “I’m really proud of them.”
All four seniors did something to contribute to Tuesday night’s home win against Fairfield, in the Muskies’ only nonconference game this season, but it was Eversmeyer and Oppel that provided most of the Muskie highlights in their 12-2 six-inning win over the Trojans.
Eversmeyer threw a complete game four-hitter, allowing the two Fairfield runs, and Oppel finished 3-for-4 with a triple and five runs batted in.
Eversmeyer looked to have his hands full in the first when the first three Trojans reached. But the Muskie senior pitcher induced two consecutive infield flies and struck out Fairfield designated hitter, senior Gage Hook.
Muscatine (3-10, 2-10 MAC) scored in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead when junior Dawson Toborg singled, stole second, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Garcia and was driven in on a swinging bunt that amounted to a suicide squeeze with Oppel at the plate.
Fairfield, which competes in Class 3A and is 4-11, 2-6 in the Southeast Conference, took a 2-1 lead in the third when Carter Ferrel walked, Elan Ledger singled and both ended up coming around to score.
But Eversmeyer closed the door on the Trojan offense after that. And the Muskie bats went to work in the fourth.
“It always feels great when you can come out, get outs, and have (the rest of the team) helping you out,” Eversmeyer said.
Muscatine plated six runs in the inning. Sophomore Miles Melendez and Toborg started things off with back-to-back triples, with Toborg’s driving in Melendez. Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice, leaving Oppel to get him home on a single to left. Burback walked and scored in the inning as well. Eversmeyer and sophomore Doug Custis followed suit by walking. Eversmeyer scored on an RBI base hit by junior Noah Yahn and Custis on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Jaimie Martinez.
“The real difference was, for the first time in a while, we came to the field expecting to win,” said Pippert.
Oppel drove in both Garcia and Toborg in the fifth when he tripled on a ball over the center fielder’s head as part of a four-run fifth.
In the sixth, Oppel came to the plate with two on and two out and delivered his fifth RBI to claim victory for the Muskies.
“It’s good to get back on the winning side again,” Oppel said. “This was a lot of fun (for Senior Night). My first few years with the Muskie program were a little rough, but when coach Pippert took over, he’s done a great job of getting the energy back flowing with us. We just have to build on it. We have Bettendorf on Thursday and keep going from there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!