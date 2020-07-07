Oppel, Eversmeyer come up big in Muskie win over Fairfield

Fairfield, which competes in Class 3A and is 4-11, 2-6 in the Southeast Conference, took a 2-1 lead in the third when Carter Ferrel walked, Elan Ledger singled and both ended up coming around to score.

But Eversmeyer closed the door on the Trojan offense after that. And the Muskie bats went to work in the fourth.

“It always feels great when you can come out, get outs, and have (the rest of the team) helping you out,” Eversmeyer said.

Muscatine plated six runs in the inning. Sophomore Miles Melendez and Toborg started things off with back-to-back triples, with Toborg’s driving in Melendez. Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice, leaving Oppel to get him home on a single to left. Burback walked and scored in the inning as well. Eversmeyer and sophomore Doug Custis followed suit by walking. Eversmeyer scored on an RBI base hit by junior Noah Yahn and Custis on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Jaimie Martinez.

“The real difference was, for the first time in a while, we came to the field expecting to win,” said Pippert.

Oppel drove in both Garcia and Toborg in the fifth when he tripled on a ball over the center fielder’s head as part of a four-run fifth.