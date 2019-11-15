DAVENPORT — Muscatine head girls basketball coach Susan Orvis confirmed Friday that the Muskies are planning to be without their leading scorer from a year ago, junior Alicia Garcia.
Orvis spoke about the team during the Mississippi Athletic Conference luncheon at the RiverCenter in Davenport, the annual event hosted by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club.
"It is a six to eight-month timetable, so we shut her down," said Orvis at the MAC luncheon of Garcia's status. "It's just the right play for her. We're going to put her in a position to have a couple months prior to her senior season and certainly for her college career."
Garcia will continue to rehab from knee surgery done in August. As a sophomore, the Northern Iowa commit averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Still, Orvis is optimistic about the team, particularly the junior class, even without their injured leading scorer.
"We're excited about (the juniors)," Orvis said, "due to some lower numbers, the last couple years they got thrown into the fire ... a number of them could handle it anyway, but we got a lot of minutes and experience in with that (class). They're bought in, they're invested."
North Scott, who have won two Class 4A state titles in the last three seasons, was picked by the conference's coaches to finish atop the conference. Pleasant Valley and Davenport North were picked to take second and third, respectively.
