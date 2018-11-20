The West Liberty football team put together a string of seven consecutive wins and outscored opponents 245-54 over that winning streak to earn its first trip to the UNI-Dome and the state semifinals since 1987.
The Comets were rewarded with a pair of first-team all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association for what is the cherry on top of a historic season that ended with an 8-4 record and a loss to Prairie City-Monroe in the semifinals.
Defensive tackle Spencer Daufeldt and linebacker Will Esmoil were both firs- team selections in Class 2A.
Daufeldt, a senior, recorded 70.5 tackles, 19.5 tackles, five solo sacks and three fumble recoveries as the focal point of the Comets’ defense. He holds the school record for career sacks, tackles for loss and fumble recoveries. Esmoil, a junior, had a team-high 88.5 tackles along with 17.5 tackles for loss, one solo sack and three fumble recoveries.
The other first team selection came from Durant in wide receiver Mason Compton in Class A. The senior set a school record with 996 receiving yards this season on 50 receptions. He also scored 12 touchdowns.
Durant also had two more all-state selections in junior offensive lineman Joe Lilienthal (second team) and linebacker Tristan Hughes (third team).
Wilton had the most selections of any area school with four of its seniors making the cut in Class 1A. Brian Stillman (defensive line) made the second team, while Cory Anderson (wide receiver), Jared Townsend (offensive line) and Jerome Mays (at-large) all made third team.
Stillman had 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five solo sacks for the Beavers.
Muscatine landed two of its sophomores on the third team in Class 4A in Eli Gaye and Tim Nimely. Gaye, a wide receiver, had 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns while Nimely, a running back, had 1,163 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 223 carries.
Wapello’s Ricky Pforts was a third team selection in Class 1A. The junior running back rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns on 190 carries.
IPSWA all-state teams
Class 4A
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Drake Miller, sr., Fort Dodge
Backs -- Jayson Murray, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Keegan Simmons, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Tre Fugate, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Receivers -- Logan Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls; Tysen Kershaw, jr., Fort Dodge; Jalen Gaudet, sr., Iowa City West
Linemen -- Jake Remsburg, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Jesse Alger, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Alex Kirton, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Griffen Deere, sr., Bettendorf; Josiah Rowland, sr., Southeast Polk; Jackson Leistikow, sr., Cedar Falls
Kicker -- Matthew Cook, sr., Cedar Falls
At-large (utility) -- Carter Bell, sr., Bettendorf
Defense
Linemen -- Rocky Schoenfelder, sr., Bettendorf; Landon Green, sr., Iowa City West; Logan Krusman, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Tanner VanElsen, sr., Southeast Polk
Linebackers -- Jack Campbell, sr., Cedar Falls; Jack Keough, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Levi Hummel, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Cameron Baker, sr., Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Secondary -- Anthony Coleman, sr., Johnston; Jon Shaner, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Zach Eaton, sr., Waukee; Tyler Rodgers, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Punter -- Cael Loecher, jr., Cedar Falls
At-large -- Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf
Kick returner -- Brandan Tillman, sr., Bettendorf
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Mitch Randall, jr., Waukee
Backs -- Gavin Williams, jr., Southeast Polk; Avery Gates, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Harrison Waylee, jr., Urbandale
Receivers -- Stephon Field, sr., Des Moines East; Will Krapfl, sr., Ames; Benjamin Breeding, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Linemen -- Charlie Nank, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; Evan Kilstrom, sr., Pleasant Valley; Aaron Potter, sr., Johnston; Nolan Jacobs, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Lane Pruisner, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Luke Stephenson, sr., Southeast Polk
Kicker -- Keegan Schmidt, sr., Bettendorf
At-large (utility) -- Max Slavens, sr., Pleasant Valley
Defense
Linemen -- Brant Carter, sr., Davenport North; Romello Gray, sr., Ankeny; Griffin Liddle, so., Bettendorf; Max Beh, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Linebackers -- Scott Doup, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Tate Johnson, sr., Cedar Falls; Carsen Shelton, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Max O'Brien, sr., Pleasant Valley
Secondary -- Drew Jirak, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Garrett Gehrke, sr., Johnston; Ryan Adam, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Drew Peterson, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Punter -- Marcus Morgan, so., Iowa City West
At-large (utility) -- Nick Kubitz, sr., Dubuque Senior
Kick returner -- Taven Harris, sr., Burlington
Third team
Offense
Quarterback -- Beau Lombardi, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Backs -- Tim Nimely, so., Muscatine; Sam Gary, sr., Cedar Falls; Dayson Clayton, so., Fort Dodge
Receivers -- Sam O'Dell, jr., Waukee; Eli Gaye, so., Muscatine; Will Pattison, sr., Urbandale
Linemen -- Carter Boyd, sr., Waukee; Kaden Young, sr., Ankeny; Anthony Berry, sr., Urbandale; Jesse Hilby, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Keaton Baccam, sr., Marshalltown; Brady Petersen, jr., Ankeny Centennial
Kicker -- Josh Jasek, sr., Iowa City West
At-large (utility) -- Dylan Hildreth, sr., Indianola
Defense
Linemen -- Diontrel Wommack, sr., Davenport Central; Bryson Opande, jr., Fort Dodge; Gavin Ozmun, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Jacob McCuddin, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Linebackers -- Cade Parker, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Max Griffin, sr., Ankeny; Cole Spyksma, jr., Waukee; Nathan Newcomb, sr., Johnston
Secondary -- Noah Aanestad, sr., Iowa City West; Nick Scherle, jr., Ankeny; Blake Murray, sr., Johnston; Justice Richardson, jr., Marshalltown
Punter -- Kyle Burns, sr., Sioux City East
At-large (utility) -- Cole Mabry, sr., Iowa City West
Kick returner -- Malik Westerfield, sr., Davenport West
CAPTAIN: Jack Campbell (Cedar Falls)
Class 3A
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Max Duggan, sr., Lewis Central
Backs -- Isaiah Spencer, jr., Spencer; Braden Stovie, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Britton Delperdang, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Receivers -- Josh Simmons, sr., Lewis Central; Drake George, sr., Western Dubuque; Tyler Miller, jr., Oskaloosa
Linemen -- Tyler Endres, sr., Norwalk; Kaden Sutton, jr., ADM; Wyatt Johnston, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Ike Bebout, sr., Newton; Josh Volk, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Justin Kluesner, sr., Western Dubuque
Kicker -- Ben Conrad, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
At-large (utility) -- Quinn Schulte, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Defense
Linemen -- Kyle Krezek, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Nick DeJong, sr., Pella; Logan Jones, jr., Lewis Central; Jake McLaughlin, sr., Harlan
Linebackers -- Adam Bock, sr., Solon; Ethan Hurkett, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Cole Garrett, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jason Simon-Ressler, sr., Western Dubuque
Secondary -- Carson Rollinger, sr., North Scott; Drake Shelton, sr., Decorah; Dylan Steen, sr., Webster City; Ryan Gustafson, sr., Pella
Punter -- Drake Nettles, sr., Lewis Central
At-large (utility) -- Mosai Newsom, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Kick returner -- Will Burds, jr., Western Dubuque
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Preston Mulligan, sr., Harlan
Backs -- Tristin Waugh, sr., Fairfield; Easton Necker, sr., Central DeWitt; Casey Hill, sr., Oskaloosa
Receivers -- A.J. Coons, jr., Solon; Brett Sears, sr., Harlan; Connor Groves, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Linemen -- Tucker Erwin, sr., Oskaloosa; Bo Struve, sr., Carlisle; Bobby Sheil, sr., Pella; Kainen George-Townes, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Nick Takes, sr., Center Point-Urbana; Jeremy Chaplin, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Kicker -- Aaron Blom, jr., Oskaloosa
At-large (utility) -- Calvin Harris, sr., Western Dubuque
Defense
Linemen -- Wade Phair, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Cayden Meskan, so., Gilbert; Mark Cox, jr., North Polk; T.J. Bollers, so., Clear Creek Amana
Linebackers -- Ben Clark, jr., Norwalk; Jon Owens, sr., Harlan; Nick Bradshaw, sr., ADM; Tanner Wright, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Secondary -- Brody Caswell, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Ethan Vetterick, jr., Norwalk; Cade Henningan, sr., Washington; Adam Metivier, sr., Assumption
Punter -- Nile McLaughlin, sr., North Scott
At-large (utility) -- Casey Kleemeier, sr., Winterset
Kick returner -- Jamison Heinz, jr., Humboldt
Third team
Offense
Quarterback -- Cole Henry, sr., Oskaloosa
Backs -- Josh Miller, sr., Newton; Ben Hemer, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Hunter Pashek, sr., Winterset
Receivers -- Aaron Downs, so., Pella; Isaiah Badding, sr., Carroll; Sam DeMoss, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Linemen -- Brady Ernst, sr., North Scott; Mason Lucy, sr., Lewis Central; Drew Thompson, sr., Spencer; Brandt Petersen, sr., Central DeWitt; Austin Lampman, sr., Webster City; Caleb Siech, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Kicker -- Cameron DeLong, sr., Decorah
At-large (utility) -- Daniel Wright, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Defense
Linemen -- Jon Bell, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Dawson Fenton, sr., Sioux City Heelan; Carston Baumler, sr., Decorah; Jacob Weisbrich, sr., Humboldt
Linebackers -- Trashaun Willis, so., Washington; Christian Conn, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Brennon Kofron, jr., Carroll; Jakob Forslund, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Secondary -- Zach Shultz, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Luke Velky, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Caleb Olejniczak, sr., Perry; Bryson Bastian, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Punter -- Michael Storey, sr., Spencer
At-large (utility) -- Terrance Weah, jr., Denison-Schleswig
Kick returner -- Kailer McCabe, sr., Decorah
CAPTAIN: Quinn Schulte (Cedar Rapids Xavier)
Class 2A
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Reed Worth, sr., PCM (Monroe)
Backs -- Gage Hazen-Fabor, sr., Williamsburg; Kyle Fisher, sr., Southeast Valley; Wes Cummings, sr., PCM (Monroe)
Receivers -- Wyatt Wegener, jr., Algona; Cooper Dejean, so., OABCIG; Tyler Lode, sr., Sheldon
Linemen -- Tyler Miller, jr., Greene County; Noah Fenske, sr., New Hampton; Luke Pinnick, so., West Marshall; Danny Mabe, sr., Des Moines Christian; Jace Smith, jr., PCM (Monroe); Ryan Thomas, jr., Clear Lake
Kicker -- Blake Osborn, jr., Benton
At-large (utility) -- Jaylen DeVries, jr., Clear Lake
Defense
Linemen -- Seth Greiner, jr., PCM (Monroe); Bryce Hoyle, sr., Greene County; Cole Lewis, jr., Algona; Spencer Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty
Linebackers -- Will Esmoil, jr., West Liberty; Nathan Bell, sr., Roland-Story; Brayton VanKekerix, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Dylan Cain, jr., Chariton
Secondary -- Tony Wallerich, sr., Monticello; Kaden Ludwig, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Nathan Michaels, sr., Benton; Jack Barragy, jr., Clear Lake
Punter -- Colby Gray, sr., Roland-Story
At-large (utility) -- Easton Werner, sr., Benton
Kick returner -- Kade Thiner, jr., Des Moines Christian
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Cameron Bannister, sr., West Marshall
Backs -- Matt Davis, sr., Benton; Jacob Durant, sr., Algona; Reece Wilson, jr., Crestwood
Receivers -- Michael Sweeney, sr., Waukon; Andrew Saunders, sr., Nevada; Zac McLean, sr., ANamosa
Linemen -- Pryce Hesse, sr., Waukon; Austin Zaputil, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Seth Rozeboom, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Jessie Watkins, jr., Chariton; Isaac Wiley, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg; Clayton Thurm, sr., Williamsburg
Kicker -- Ben Steffens, sr., Spirit Lake
At-large (utility) -- Jackson Waring, jr., Des Moines Christian
Defense
Linemen -- Brayton VanDyke, sr., PCM (Monroe); Joe Halverson, sr., West Marshall; Wyatt Schneidel, jr., Crestwood; Ben Sinnott, jr., Waterloo Columbus
Linebackers -- Billy Rankin, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Brycen Rogers, sr., PCM (Monroe); Skyler Groen, sr., Algona; Chase Burr, sr., West Marshall
Secondary -- Cody Post, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Kaleb Roach, sr., Union; Austin Lenz, jr., Tipton; Kaden Wetien, jr., Williamsburg
Punter -- Trent McCann, jr., Centerville
At-large (utility) -- Elliot Vankerix, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Kick returner -- Dawson Baures, jr., Waukon
Third team
Offense
Quarterback -- Matt Grein, sr., Algona
Backs -- Paul Ryan, sr., Mount Vernon; Ben Chelsvig, sr., Roland-Story; Jace Pringnitz, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Receivers -- Justin Groen, sr., Des Moines Christian; Drew Enke, sr., Clear Lake; Nyles Johnson, sr., Southeast Valley
Linemen -- Greyson Strum, so., PCM (Monroe); Kody Burns, sr., Crestwood; Aaron Graves, fr., Southeast Valley; Clayton Kempf, sr., Williamsburg; Reid Walters, sr., Chariton; Wade Picray, sr., Monticello
Kicker -- Royce Stuart, sr., Chariton
At-large (utility) -- Kaden Ladwig, sr., OABCIG
Defense
Linemen -- Lucas Nagel, sr., Central Lyon-George-Little Rock; Mason Kunkle, so., Oelwein; Ben Rempe, sr., Union; Sergio Carbajal, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Linebackers -- Ethan Susin, sr., Centerville; Lake Stahlberg, sr., Monticello; Jarron Trausch, sr., PCM (Monroe); Tate Storbeck, sr., Clear Lake
Secondary -- Nick Dredge, sr., PCM (Monroe); Nathan Crall, sr., Albia; Briar Rowley, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Chase Mullenix, sr., Atlantic
Punter -- Kody Kruschwitz, jr., Nevada
At-large (utility) -- Shane Vokaty, sr., Crestwood
Kick returner -- JT Van't Hul, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
CAPTAIN: Wes Cummings (PCM)
Class 1A
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Hunter Dekkers, jr., West Sioux
Backs -- Ian Abrahamson, jr., Van Meter; Cade Bennett, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Garret Bruce, sr., East Sac County
Receivers -- Chase Koopmans, sr., West Sioux; Cade Lynott, jr., West Sioux; Richie Griglione, sr., Interstate 35
Linemen -- Brett Berg, jr., Van Meter; Brandyn Clair, sr., East Sac County; Koby Van Houweling, sr., Pella Christian; Conner Koopmans, sr., West Sioux; Daniel Graves, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Brian King, jr., South Central Calhoun
Kicker -- Isaac Jorgensen, sr., Dike-New Hartford
At-large (utility) -- Brett Bobinet, sr., Osage
Defense
Linemen -- John Shields, sr., Mount Ayr; Chris Reames, sr., Van Meter; Owen Goos, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Junior Tennant, sr., Bellevue
Linebackers -- Joey Bregar, jr., Interstate 35; Cal VanEngelenburg, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Noah Bandstra, sr., East Marshall; Trevor Schuller, sr., West Sioux
Secondary -- Parker Kiewiet, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Spencer Lamb, sr., Van Meter; Bryce Achenbach, jr., Woodward-Granger; Chase Scheidegger, jr., South Central Calhoun
Punter -- Tayton Bartholomew, sr., Van Buren
At-large (utility) -- Gage Belz, jr., Osage
Kick returner -- Hunter Haveman, sr., Mount Ayr
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Drew Sonnenberg, jr., Dike-New Hartford
Backs -- Hunter Clasen, sr., Bellevue; Mason Cassady, sr., Interstate 35; Noah Treimer, sr., Pella Christian
Receivers -- Cade Fuller, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Alec Wick, so., Iowa City Regina; Hayden Meeks, sr., Osage
Linemen -- Brock Fox, jr., Treynor; Antonio Arzani, sr., Interstate 35; Luke Stein, sr., Iowa City Regina; Ryan Schmitt, sr., Van Meter; Jaden Hierseman, sr., West Branch; Jordan DeSmet, jr., West Lyon
Kicker -- Jason Topete, so., West Sioux
At-large (utility) -- Kyle Christensen, sr., Treynor
Defense
Linemen -- Brian Stillman, sr., Wilton; Aidan Leuer, sr., Emmetsburg; Josh Gayer, sr., West Lyon; Josh Adkison, sr., Pella Christian
Linebackers -- Davian Sterner, sr., West Lyon; Gabe Yingst, sr., Woodward-Granger; Lanson Schleisman, jr., South Central Calhoun; Nathan Graves, jr., Dike-New Hartford
Secondary -- Austin Miller, jr., North Linn; Tanner Daniels, sr., Interstate 35; Zareh Hill, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Brady Berkey, jr., Colfax-Mingo
Punter -- William Shull, sr., Clarinda
At-large (utility) -- Chase McAlister, sr., South Central Calhoun
Kick returner -- Brett Schiele, sr., West Branch
Third team
Offense
Quarterback -- Anthony Potthoff, jr., Van Meter
Backs -- Nick Maynes, sr., Missouri Valley; Tanner Lukavsky, jr., West Branch; Ricky Pforts, jr., Wapello
Receivers -- Trey Daugherty, sr., Bellevue; Cory Anderson, sr., Wilton; Thor Maakestad, jr., Osage
Linemen -- Jared Townsend, sr., Wilton; Arron Olson, sr., Missouri Valley; Trevor Van Middendorp, sr., West Lyon; Brennan Breuer, sr., Mediapolis; Trevor Dorn, jr., Denver; Colton Harberts, sr., Dike-New Hartford
Kicker -- Nathan De Bruin, sr., Pella Christian
At-large (utility) -- Jerome Mays, sr., Wilton
Defense
Linemen -- Carter Paulus, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Evan Brennan, sr., Emmetsburg; Chase Reber, jr., Treynor; Haden Kuhl, sr., MVAOCOU
Linebackers -- Parker Fryer, jr., Van Meter; Mason Goebel, sr., Cherokee; Riley Konrardy, sr., Bellevue; Nicholas Schany, sr., Emmetsburg
Secondary -- Corbin Saathoff, sr., Emmetsburg; Trevor Lundquist, jr., Cherokee; Brett Meyer, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Cael Boehmer, sr., Lake Mills
Punter -- Jared Birks, sr., South Central Calhoun
At-large (utility) -- Owen Grover, sr., Dyersville Beckman
Kick returner -- Zach Osborne, sr., Mediapolis
CAPTAIN: Chase Koopmans (West Sioux)
Class A
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Blake Osbahr, sr., AHSTW
Backs -- Christian Seres, sr., Hudson; Preston Rochford, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg; Tate Hagen, jr., West Hancock
Receivers -- Mason Compton, sr., Durant; Drake Partridge, sr., AHSTW; Chase Stowe, sr., Akron-Westfield
Linemen -- Ezra Miller, sr., Ridge View; Jonah Kollbaum, sr., Lawton-Bronson; Taylor Fox, sr., East Buchanan; Caleb Koelling, sr., Hudson; Adam Gubbels, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Trenton Dirks, sr., Westwood
Kicker -- Devin Crees, sr., Earlham
At-large (utility) -- Josh Fitzgerald, sr., Mason City Newman
Defense
Linemen -- Jacob Webb, sr., Southwest Valley; Caden Larson, sr., AHSTW; Nick Gaes, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Tanner Sauerbrei, sr., Wapsie Valley
Linebackers -- Gabe Pauley, sr., AHSTW; Ethan Fulcher, jr., Hudson; Jake Kliegl, sr., Ridge View; Tucker Kroeze, sr., Belmond-Klemme
Secondary -- Collin Kramer, sr., St. Ansgar; Sean Westergaard, sr., Westwood; Brad Capesius, sr., Algona Garrigan; Chasen Kiefer, jr., Wayne
Punter -- Cole Klimesh, sr., South Winneshiek
At-large (utility) -- Zach Ryg, sr., Central Springs
Kick returner -- Tyson Vander Linden, sr., Lynnville-Sully
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Nick Jacobs, sr., Akron-Westfield
Backs -- Tyler Morrison, sr., North Tama; Gage Vander Leest, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Ben Hargens, sr., Sioux Central
Receivers -- T.J. Schnurr, sr., Algona Garrigan; Reagan Frankl, sr., Akron-Westfield; Kong Neyail, sr., Grand View Christian
Linemen -- Joe Lilienthal, jr., Durant; Eli Honken, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Evan Paulus, sr., Mason City Newman; Bryce Kleitsch, sr., Wapsie Valley; Spencer Amling, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg; Ryan McLean, jr., North Tama
Kicker -- Levi Rohr, jr., Pekin
At-large (utility) -- Caleb Swalla, jr., Earlham
Defense
Linemen -- Jake Sievert, jr., St. Ansgar; Rylan James, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Mason Wickman, sr., Alburnett; Cory Isenhower, jr., North Tama
Linebackers -- Holden Sevening, jr., Alburnett; Wade Mitchell, jr., Woodbury Central; Joel Henningsen, jr., Riverside; Bryant Barrier, sr., Tri-Center
Secondary -- Izik Rodriguez, sr., Hudson; Lance Wright, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Sam Miller, jr., Westwood; Merritt McCardle, sr., Mason City Newman
Punter -- Dylan Fry, sr., Belle Plaine
At-large (utility) -- Cole Pedersen, jr., Central Decatur
Third team
Offense
Quarterback -- Jacob Herold, so., South Winneshiek
Backs -- Noah Beck, jr., BGM (Brooklyn); Stephen Grimm, sr., IKM-Manning; Ian Latham, jr., West Fork
Receivers -- Aiden Brock, so., Hinton; Parker Rochford, so., Edgewood-Colesburg; Blayde Bellis, so., Wapsie Valley
Linemen -- Colin Hartman, sr., Hinton; Chandler Redenius, jr., West Hancock; Beau Peschel, sr., Logan-Magnolia; Cody Fedderson, sr., Lawton-Bronson; Austin Hall, sr., BGM (Brooklyn); Billy Erpelding, sr., Algona Garrigan
Kicker -- Andrew Hessa, jr., Hinton
At-large (utility) -- Trey Lasek, sr., Highland
Defense
Linemen -- Connor Reed, sr., Pekin; Aizik Hodak, sr., Central Springs; Tommy Heetland, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Sam Zimmerman, sr., Alta-Aurelia
Linebackers -- Tristan Hughes, sr., Durant; Kyle Rooney, sr., West Fork; Cade Winkel, jr., Algona Garrigan; Trevor Robbins, sr., Alta-Aurelia
Secondary -- Chance White, sr., Clayton Ridge; Brooks Jacobsen, sr., Wayne; TJ Lau, so., East Buchanan; Brayton Tuma, sr., AHSTW
Punter -- Easton Barrus, sr., Belmond-Klemme
At-large (utility) -- Isaac Engeman, sr., North Union
CAPTAIN: Christian Seres (Hudson)
8-Player
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Colby Page, sr., Southeast Warren
Backs -- Thomas Even, jr., Don Bosco; Keontae Luckett, sr., New London; Trey Holub, sr., Central City
Receivers -- Drew Schurke, sr., Ar-We-Va; Kaleb Bauer, sr., Southeast Warren
Linemen -- Brett Schoenherr, sr., Midland; Will Clapper, sr., Baxter; Jonah Bateman, sr., Fremont-Mills
Kicker -- RJ Rojas, sr., Newell-Fonda
At-large (utility) -- Jacob Staudt, sr., Rockford
Defense
Linemen -- Garrett Sims, sr., Iowa Valley; Gavin Varner, sr., Northwood-Kensett; Gavin Holmes, jr., New London
Linebackers -- Breven Platt, sr., Iowa Valley; Seth Malcom, so., Fremont-Mills; Brady Brocka, sr., Tripoli
Secondary -- Colton Horak, sr., WACO; Bryce Coppock, jr., Newell-Fonda
Punter -- Drake Johnson, sr., Stanton
At-large (utility) -- Isaac Bower, sr., CAM
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Isaac McSorley, sr., New London
Backs -- Colton Gordon, jr., Lenox; Kaden Lyman, sr., Rockford; Chase Sternhagen, sr., HLV (Victor)
Receivers -- Cole Burmeister, sr., Exira/EHK; Zach March, sr., Springville
Linemen -- TJ Ayers, sr., Central City; Aiden Walters, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Dylan Obermeier, sr., Audubon
Kicker -- Connor Alley, sr., Fremont-Mills
At-large (utility) -- Keegan Simons, sr., Ar-We-Va
Defense
Linemen -- Ethan Leibold, jr., Turkey Valley; Noah Pittman, sr., Don Bosco; Austin Gartner, sr., Southeast Warren
Linebackers -- Alex Hommer, sr., Southeast Warren; Noah Schroeder, jr., Remsen St. Mary's; Patrick Savage, jr., Lamoni
Secondary -- Lewis Havel, jr., Don Bosco; Caden Schrage, jr., Northwood-Kensett
Punter -- Brady Koenigs, jr., Riceville
At-large (utility) -- Weston Schmidt, sr., Rockford
Third team
Offense
Quarterback -- Britan Martens, jr., Midland
Backs -- Kyle Marsh, sr., Central City; Jeffrey Eagle, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Skyler Schultes, jr., Audubon
Receivers -- Cale Tenold, sr., Don Bosco; Layne Pryor, so., Woodbine
Linemen -- Alec Carpenter, sr., Don Bosco; Brendan Wood, sr., HLV (Victor); Zach Ott, so., Rockford
Kicker -- Roberto Carrillo, sr., New London
At-large (utility) -- Mason Vanatta, sr., Fremont-Mills
Defense
Linemen -- Bryce Vandelune, jr., Southeast Warren; Ben Von Glan, sr., Ar-We-Va; Nile Coghlan, sr., Central City
Linebackers -- Dawson Charley, sr., Janesville; Griffin Gravel, sr., Midland; Caleb Weber, jr., Springville
Secondary -- Chase Harms, so., AGWSR; Ben Smith, sr., Iowa Valley
Punter -- Josh Pettepier, sr., Exira/EHK
At-large (utility) -- Trevor Schultz, sr., Exira/EHK
CAPTAIN: Keontae Luckett (New London)
