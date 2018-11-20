Try 3 months for $3

The West Liberty football team put together a string of seven consecutive wins and outscored opponents 245-54 over that winning streak to earn its first trip to the UNI-Dome and the state semifinals since 1987.

The Comets were rewarded with a pair of first-team all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association for what is the cherry on top of a historic season that ended with an 8-4 record and a loss to Prairie City-Monroe in the semifinals.

Defensive tackle Spencer Daufeldt and linebacker Will Esmoil were both firs- team selections in Class 2A.

Daufeldt, a senior, recorded 70.5 tackles, 19.5 tackles, five solo sacks and three fumble recoveries as the focal point of the Comets’ defense. He holds the school record for career sacks, tackles for loss and fumble recoveries. Esmoil, a junior, had a team-high 88.5 tackles along with 17.5 tackles for loss, one solo sack and three fumble recoveries.

The other first team selection came from Durant in wide receiver Mason Compton in Class A. The senior set a school record with 996 receiving yards this season on 50 receptions. He also scored 12 touchdowns.

Durant also had two more all-state selections in junior offensive lineman Joe Lilienthal (second team) and linebacker Tristan Hughes (third team).

Wilton had the most selections of any area school with four of its seniors making the cut in Class 1A. Brian Stillman (defensive line) made the second team, while Cory Anderson (wide receiver), Jared Townsend (offensive line) and Jerome Mays (at-large) all made third team.

Stillman had 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five solo sacks for the Beavers.

Muscatine landed two of its sophomores on the third team in Class 4A in Eli Gaye and Tim Nimely. Gaye, a wide receiver, had 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns while Nimely, a running back, had 1,163 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 223 carries.

Wapello’s Ricky Pforts was a third team selection in Class 1A. The junior running back rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns on 190 carries.

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 4A

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Drake Miller, sr., Fort Dodge

Backs -- Jayson Murray, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Keegan Simmons, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Tre Fugate, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Receivers -- Logan Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls; Tysen Kershaw, jr., Fort Dodge; Jalen Gaudet, sr., Iowa City West

Linemen -- Jake Remsburg, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Jesse Alger, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Alex Kirton, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Griffen Deere, sr., Bettendorf; Josiah Rowland, sr., Southeast Polk; Jackson Leistikow, sr., Cedar Falls

Kicker -- Matthew Cook, sr., Cedar Falls

At-large (utility) -- Carter Bell, sr., Bettendorf

Defense

Linemen -- Rocky Schoenfelder, sr., Bettendorf; Landon Green, sr., Iowa City West; Logan Krusman, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Tanner VanElsen, sr., Southeast Polk

Linebackers -- Jack Campbell, sr., Cedar Falls; Jack Keough, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Levi Hummel, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Cameron Baker, sr., Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Secondary -- Anthony Coleman, sr., Johnston; Jon Shaner, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Zach Eaton, sr., Waukee; Tyler Rodgers, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Punter -- Cael Loecher, jr., Cedar Falls

At-large -- Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf

Kick returner -- Brandan Tillman, sr., Bettendorf

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Mitch Randall, jr., Waukee

Backs -- Gavin Williams, jr., Southeast Polk; Avery Gates, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Harrison Waylee, jr., Urbandale

Receivers -- Stephon Field, sr., Des Moines East; Will Krapfl, sr., Ames; Benjamin Breeding, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Linemen -- Charlie Nank, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; Evan Kilstrom, sr., Pleasant Valley; Aaron Potter, sr., Johnston; Nolan Jacobs, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Lane Pruisner, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Luke Stephenson, sr., Southeast Polk

Kicker -- Keegan Schmidt, sr., Bettendorf

At-large (utility) -- Max Slavens, sr., Pleasant Valley

Defense

Linemen -- Brant Carter, sr., Davenport North; Romello Gray, sr., Ankeny; Griffin Liddle, so., Bettendorf; Max Beh, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Linebackers -- Scott Doup, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Tate Johnson, sr., Cedar Falls; Carsen Shelton, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Max O'Brien, sr., Pleasant Valley

Secondary -- Drew Jirak, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Garrett Gehrke, sr., Johnston; Ryan Adam, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Drew Peterson, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Punter -- Marcus Morgan, so., Iowa City West

At-large (utility) -- Nick Kubitz, sr., Dubuque Senior

Kick returner -- Taven Harris, sr., Burlington

Third team

Offense

Quarterback -- Beau Lombardi, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Backs -- Tim Nimely, so., Muscatine; Sam Gary, sr., Cedar Falls; Dayson Clayton, so., Fort Dodge

Receivers -- Sam O'Dell, jr., Waukee; Eli Gaye, so., Muscatine; Will Pattison, sr., Urbandale

Linemen -- Carter Boyd, sr., Waukee; Kaden Young, sr., Ankeny; Anthony Berry, sr., Urbandale; Jesse Hilby, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Keaton Baccam, sr., Marshalltown; Brady Petersen, jr., Ankeny Centennial

Kicker -- Josh Jasek, sr., Iowa City West

At-large (utility) -- Dylan Hildreth, sr., Indianola

Defense

Linemen -- Diontrel Wommack, sr., Davenport Central; Bryson Opande, jr., Fort Dodge; Gavin Ozmun, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Jacob McCuddin, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Linebackers -- Cade Parker, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Max Griffin, sr., Ankeny; Cole Spyksma, jr., Waukee; Nathan Newcomb, sr., Johnston

Secondary -- Noah Aanestad, sr., Iowa City West; Nick Scherle, jr., Ankeny; Blake Murray, sr., Johnston; Justice Richardson, jr., Marshalltown

Punter -- Kyle Burns, sr., Sioux City East

At-large (utility) -- Cole Mabry, sr., Iowa City West

Kick returner -- Malik Westerfield, sr., Davenport West

CAPTAIN: Jack Campbell (Cedar Falls)

Class 3A

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Max Duggan, sr., Lewis Central

Backs -- Isaiah Spencer, jr., Spencer; Braden Stovie, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Britton Delperdang, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Receivers -- Josh Simmons, sr., Lewis Central; Drake George, sr., Western Dubuque; Tyler Miller, jr., Oskaloosa

Linemen -- Tyler Endres, sr., Norwalk; Kaden Sutton, jr., ADM; Wyatt Johnston, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Ike Bebout, sr., Newton; Josh Volk, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Justin Kluesner, sr., Western Dubuque

Kicker -- Ben Conrad, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

At-large (utility) -- Quinn Schulte, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Defense

Linemen -- Kyle Krezek, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Nick DeJong, sr., Pella; Logan Jones, jr., Lewis Central; Jake McLaughlin, sr., Harlan

Linebackers -- Adam Bock, sr., Solon; Ethan Hurkett, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Cole Garrett, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jason Simon-Ressler, sr., Western Dubuque

Secondary -- Carson Rollinger, sr., North Scott; Drake Shelton, sr., Decorah; Dylan Steen, sr., Webster City; Ryan Gustafson, sr., Pella

Punter -- Drake Nettles, sr., Lewis Central

At-large (utility) -- Mosai Newsom, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Kick returner -- Will Burds, jr., Western Dubuque

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Preston Mulligan, sr., Harlan

Backs -- Tristin Waugh, sr., Fairfield; Easton Necker, sr., Central DeWitt; Casey Hill, sr., Oskaloosa

Receivers -- A.J. Coons, jr., Solon; Brett Sears, sr., Harlan; Connor Groves, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Linemen -- Tucker Erwin, sr., Oskaloosa; Bo Struve, sr., Carlisle; Bobby Sheil, sr., Pella; Kainen George-Townes, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Nick Takes, sr., Center Point-Urbana; Jeremy Chaplin, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Kicker -- Aaron Blom, jr., Oskaloosa

At-large (utility) -- Calvin Harris, sr., Western Dubuque

Defense

Linemen -- Wade Phair, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Cayden Meskan, so., Gilbert; Mark Cox, jr., North Polk; T.J. Bollers, so., Clear Creek Amana

Linebackers -- Ben Clark, jr., Norwalk; Jon Owens, sr., Harlan; Nick Bradshaw, sr., ADM; Tanner Wright, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Secondary -- Brody Caswell, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Ethan Vetterick, jr., Norwalk; Cade Henningan, sr., Washington; Adam Metivier, sr., Assumption

Punter -- Nile McLaughlin, sr., North Scott

At-large (utility) -- Casey Kleemeier, sr., Winterset

Kick returner -- Jamison Heinz, jr., Humboldt

Third team

Offense

Quarterback -- Cole Henry, sr., Oskaloosa

Backs -- Josh Miller, sr., Newton; Ben Hemer, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Hunter Pashek, sr., Winterset

Receivers -- Aaron Downs, so., Pella; Isaiah Badding, sr., Carroll; Sam DeMoss, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Linemen -- Brady Ernst, sr., North Scott; Mason Lucy, sr., Lewis Central; Drew Thompson, sr., Spencer; Brandt Petersen, sr., Central DeWitt; Austin Lampman, sr., Webster City; Caleb Siech, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Kicker -- Cameron DeLong, sr., Decorah

At-large (utility) -- Daniel Wright, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Defense

Linemen -- Jon Bell, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Dawson Fenton, sr., Sioux City Heelan; Carston Baumler, sr., Decorah; Jacob Weisbrich, sr., Humboldt

Linebackers -- Trashaun Willis, so., Washington; Christian Conn, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Brennon Kofron, jr., Carroll; Jakob Forslund, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Secondary -- Zach Shultz, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Luke Velky, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Caleb Olejniczak, sr., Perry; Bryson Bastian, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Punter -- Michael Storey, sr., Spencer

At-large (utility) -- Terrance Weah, jr., Denison-Schleswig

Kick returner -- Kailer McCabe, sr., Decorah

CAPTAIN: Quinn Schulte (Cedar Rapids Xavier)

Class 2A

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Reed Worth, sr., PCM (Monroe)

Backs -- Gage Hazen-Fabor, sr., Williamsburg; Kyle Fisher, sr., Southeast Valley; Wes Cummings, sr., PCM (Monroe)

Receivers -- Wyatt Wegener, jr., Algona; Cooper Dejean, so., OABCIG; Tyler Lode, sr., Sheldon

Linemen -- Tyler Miller, jr., Greene County; Noah Fenske, sr., New Hampton; Luke Pinnick, so., West Marshall; Danny Mabe, sr., Des Moines Christian; Jace Smith, jr., PCM (Monroe); Ryan Thomas, jr., Clear Lake

Kicker -- Blake Osborn, jr., Benton

At-large (utility) -- Jaylen DeVries, jr., Clear Lake

Defense

Linemen -- Seth Greiner, jr., PCM (Monroe); Bryce Hoyle, sr., Greene County; Cole Lewis, jr., Algona; Spencer Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty

Linebackers -- Will Esmoil, jr., West Liberty; Nathan Bell, sr., Roland-Story; Brayton VanKekerix, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Dylan Cain, jr., Chariton

Secondary -- Tony Wallerich, sr., Monticello; Kaden Ludwig, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Nathan Michaels, sr., Benton; Jack Barragy, jr., Clear Lake

Punter -- Colby Gray, sr., Roland-Story

At-large (utility) -- Easton Werner, sr., Benton

Kick returner -- Kade Thiner, jr., Des Moines Christian

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Cameron Bannister, sr., West Marshall

Backs -- Matt Davis, sr., Benton; Jacob Durant, sr., Algona; Reece Wilson, jr., Crestwood

Receivers -- Michael Sweeney, sr., Waukon; Andrew Saunders, sr., Nevada; Zac McLean, sr., ANamosa

Linemen -- Pryce Hesse, sr., Waukon; Austin Zaputil, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Seth Rozeboom, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Jessie Watkins, jr., Chariton; Isaac Wiley, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg; Clayton Thurm, sr., Williamsburg

Kicker -- Ben Steffens, sr., Spirit Lake

At-large (utility) -- Jackson Waring, jr., Des Moines Christian

Defense

Linemen -- Brayton VanDyke, sr., PCM (Monroe); Joe Halverson, sr., West Marshall; Wyatt Schneidel, jr., Crestwood; Ben Sinnott, jr., Waterloo Columbus

Linebackers -- Billy Rankin, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Brycen Rogers, sr., PCM (Monroe); Skyler Groen, sr., Algona; Chase Burr, sr., West Marshall

Secondary -- Cody Post, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Kaleb Roach, sr., Union; Austin Lenz, jr., Tipton; Kaden Wetien, jr., Williamsburg

Punter -- Trent McCann, jr., Centerville

At-large (utility) -- Elliot Vankerix, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Kick returner -- Dawson Baures, jr., Waukon

Third team

Offense

Quarterback -- Matt Grein, sr., Algona

Backs -- Paul Ryan, sr., Mount Vernon; Ben Chelsvig, sr., Roland-Story; Jace Pringnitz, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Receivers -- Justin Groen, sr., Des Moines Christian; Drew Enke, sr., Clear Lake; Nyles Johnson, sr., Southeast Valley

Linemen -- Greyson Strum, so., PCM (Monroe); Kody Burns, sr., Crestwood; Aaron Graves, fr., Southeast Valley; Clayton Kempf, sr., Williamsburg; Reid Walters, sr., Chariton; Wade Picray, sr., Monticello

Kicker -- Royce Stuart, sr., Chariton

At-large (utility) -- Kaden Ladwig, sr., OABCIG

Defense

Linemen -- Lucas Nagel, sr., Central Lyon-George-Little Rock; Mason Kunkle, so., Oelwein; Ben Rempe, sr., Union; Sergio Carbajal, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Linebackers -- Ethan Susin, sr., Centerville; Lake Stahlberg, sr., Monticello; Jarron Trausch, sr., PCM (Monroe); Tate Storbeck, sr., Clear Lake

Secondary -- Nick Dredge, sr., PCM (Monroe); Nathan Crall, sr., Albia; Briar Rowley, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Chase Mullenix, sr., Atlantic

Punter -- Kody Kruschwitz, jr., Nevada

At-large (utility) -- Shane Vokaty, sr., Crestwood

Kick returner -- JT Van't Hul, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

CAPTAIN: Wes Cummings (PCM)

Class 1A

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Hunter Dekkers, jr., West Sioux

Backs -- Ian Abrahamson, jr., Van Meter; Cade Bennett, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Garret Bruce, sr., East Sac County

Receivers -- Chase Koopmans, sr., West Sioux; Cade Lynott, jr., West Sioux; Richie Griglione, sr., Interstate 35

Linemen -- Brett Berg, jr., Van Meter; Brandyn Clair, sr., East Sac County; Koby Van Houweling, sr., Pella Christian; Conner Koopmans, sr., West Sioux; Daniel Graves, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Brian King, jr., South Central Calhoun

Kicker -- Isaac Jorgensen, sr., Dike-New Hartford

At-large (utility) -- Brett Bobinet, sr., Osage

Defense

Linemen -- John Shields, sr., Mount Ayr; Chris Reames, sr., Van Meter; Owen Goos, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Junior Tennant, sr., Bellevue

Linebackers -- Joey Bregar, jr., Interstate 35; Cal VanEngelenburg, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Noah Bandstra, sr., East Marshall; Trevor Schuller, sr., West Sioux

Secondary -- Parker Kiewiet, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Spencer Lamb, sr., Van Meter; Bryce Achenbach, jr., Woodward-Granger; Chase Scheidegger, jr., South Central Calhoun

Punter -- Tayton Bartholomew, sr., Van Buren

At-large (utility) -- Gage Belz, jr., Osage

Kick returner -- Hunter Haveman, sr., Mount Ayr

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Drew Sonnenberg, jr., Dike-New Hartford

Backs -- Hunter Clasen, sr., Bellevue; Mason Cassady, sr., Interstate 35; Noah Treimer, sr., Pella Christian

Receivers -- Cade Fuller, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Alec Wick, so., Iowa City Regina; Hayden Meeks, sr., Osage

Linemen -- Brock Fox, jr., Treynor; Antonio Arzani, sr., Interstate 35; Luke Stein, sr., Iowa City Regina; Ryan Schmitt, sr., Van Meter; Jaden Hierseman, sr., West Branch; Jordan DeSmet, jr., West Lyon 

Kicker -- Jason Topete, so., West Sioux

At-large (utility) -- Kyle Christensen, sr., Treynor

Defense

Linemen -- Brian Stillman, sr., Wilton; Aidan Leuer, sr., Emmetsburg; Josh Gayer, sr., West Lyon; Josh Adkison, sr., Pella Christian

Linebackers -- Davian Sterner, sr., West Lyon; Gabe Yingst, sr., Woodward-Granger; Lanson Schleisman, jr., South Central Calhoun; Nathan Graves, jr., Dike-New Hartford

Secondary -- Austin Miller, jr., North Linn; Tanner Daniels, sr., Interstate 35; Zareh Hill, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Brady Berkey, jr., Colfax-Mingo

Punter -- William Shull, sr., Clarinda

At-large (utility) -- Chase McAlister, sr., South Central Calhoun

Kick returner -- Brett Schiele, sr., West Branch

Third team

Offense

Quarterback -- Anthony Potthoff, jr., Van Meter

Backs -- Nick Maynes, sr., Missouri Valley; Tanner Lukavsky, jr., West Branch; Ricky Pforts, jr., Wapello

Receivers -- Trey Daugherty, sr., Bellevue; Cory Anderson, sr., Wilton; Thor Maakestad, jr., Osage

Linemen -- Jared Townsend, sr., Wilton; Arron Olson, sr., Missouri Valley; Trevor Van Middendorp, sr., West Lyon; Brennan Breuer, sr., Mediapolis; Trevor Dorn, jr., Denver; Colton Harberts, sr., Dike-New Hartford

Kicker -- Nathan De Bruin, sr., Pella Christian

At-large (utility) -- Jerome Mays, sr., Wilton

Defense

Linemen -- Carter Paulus, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Evan Brennan, sr., Emmetsburg; Chase Reber, jr., Treynor; Haden Kuhl, sr., MVAOCOU

Linebackers -- Parker Fryer, jr., Van Meter; Mason Goebel, sr., Cherokee; Riley Konrardy, sr., Bellevue; Nicholas Schany, sr., Emmetsburg

Secondary -- Corbin Saathoff, sr., Emmetsburg; Trevor Lundquist, jr., Cherokee; Brett Meyer, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Cael Boehmer, sr., Lake Mills

Punter -- Jared Birks, sr., South Central Calhoun

At-large (utility) -- Owen Grover, sr., Dyersville Beckman

Kick returner -- Zach Osborne, sr., Mediapolis

CAPTAIN: Chase Koopmans (West Sioux)

Class A

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Blake Osbahr, sr., AHSTW

Backs -- Christian Seres, sr., Hudson; Preston Rochford, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg; Tate Hagen, jr., West Hancock

Receivers -- Mason Compton, sr., Durant; Drake Partridge, sr., AHSTW; Chase Stowe, sr., Akron-Westfield

Linemen -- Ezra Miller, sr., Ridge View; Jonah Kollbaum, sr., Lawton-Bronson; Taylor Fox, sr., East Buchanan; Caleb Koelling, sr., Hudson; Adam Gubbels, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Trenton Dirks, sr., Westwood

Kicker -- Devin Crees, sr., Earlham

At-large (utility) -- Josh Fitzgerald, sr., Mason City Newman

Defense

Linemen -- Jacob Webb, sr., Southwest Valley; Caden Larson, sr., AHSTW; Nick Gaes, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Tanner Sauerbrei, sr., Wapsie Valley

Linebackers -- Gabe Pauley, sr., AHSTW; Ethan Fulcher, jr., Hudson; Jake Kliegl, sr., Ridge View; Tucker Kroeze, sr., Belmond-Klemme

Secondary -- Collin Kramer, sr., St. Ansgar; Sean Westergaard, sr., Westwood; Brad Capesius, sr., Algona Garrigan; Chasen Kiefer, jr., Wayne

Punter -- Cole Klimesh, sr., South Winneshiek

At-large (utility) -- Zach Ryg, sr., Central Springs

Kick returner -- Tyson Vander Linden, sr., Lynnville-Sully

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Nick Jacobs, sr., Akron-Westfield

Backs -- Tyler Morrison, sr., North Tama; Gage Vander Leest, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Ben Hargens, sr., Sioux Central

Receivers -- T.J. Schnurr, sr., Algona Garrigan; Reagan Frankl, sr., Akron-Westfield; Kong Neyail, sr., Grand View Christian

Linemen -- Joe Lilienthal, jr., Durant; Eli Honken, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Evan Paulus, sr., Mason City Newman; Bryce Kleitsch, sr., Wapsie Valley; Spencer Amling, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg; Ryan McLean, jr., North Tama

Kicker -- Levi Rohr, jr., Pekin

At-large (utility) -- Caleb Swalla, jr., Earlham

Defense

Linemen -- Jake Sievert, jr., St. Ansgar; Rylan James, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Mason Wickman, sr., Alburnett; Cory Isenhower, jr., North Tama

Linebackers -- Holden Sevening, jr., Alburnett; Wade Mitchell, jr., Woodbury Central; Joel Henningsen, jr., Riverside; Bryant Barrier, sr., Tri-Center

Secondary -- Izik Rodriguez, sr., Hudson; Lance Wright, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Sam Miller, jr., Westwood; Merritt McCardle, sr., Mason City Newman

Punter -- Dylan Fry, sr., Belle Plaine

At-large (utility) -- Cole Pedersen, jr., Central Decatur

Third team

Offense

Quarterback -- Jacob Herold, so., South Winneshiek

Backs -- Noah Beck, jr., BGM (Brooklyn); Stephen Grimm, sr., IKM-Manning; Ian Latham, jr., West Fork

Receivers -- Aiden Brock, so., Hinton; Parker Rochford, so., Edgewood-Colesburg; Blayde Bellis, so., Wapsie Valley

Linemen -- Colin Hartman, sr., Hinton; Chandler Redenius, jr., West Hancock; Beau Peschel, sr., Logan-Magnolia; Cody Fedderson, sr., Lawton-Bronson; Austin Hall, sr., BGM (Brooklyn); Billy Erpelding, sr., Algona Garrigan

Kicker -- Andrew Hessa, jr., Hinton

At-large (utility) -- Trey Lasek, sr., Highland

Defense

Linemen -- Connor Reed, sr., Pekin; Aizik Hodak, sr., Central Springs; Tommy Heetland, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Sam Zimmerman, sr., Alta-Aurelia

Linebackers -- Tristan Hughes, sr., Durant; Kyle Rooney, sr., West Fork; Cade Winkel, jr., Algona Garrigan; Trevor Robbins, sr., Alta-Aurelia

Secondary -- Chance White, sr., Clayton Ridge; Brooks Jacobsen, sr., Wayne; TJ Lau, so., East Buchanan; Brayton Tuma, sr., AHSTW

Punter -- Easton Barrus, sr., Belmond-Klemme

At-large (utility) -- Isaac Engeman, sr., North Union

CAPTAIN: Christian Seres (Hudson)

8-Player

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Colby Page, sr., Southeast Warren

Backs -- Thomas Even, jr., Don Bosco; Keontae Luckett, sr., New London; Trey Holub, sr., Central City

Receivers -- Drew Schurke, sr., Ar-We-Va; Kaleb Bauer, sr., Southeast Warren

Linemen -- Brett Schoenherr, sr., Midland; Will Clapper, sr., Baxter; Jonah Bateman, sr., Fremont-Mills

Kicker -- RJ Rojas, sr., Newell-Fonda

At-large (utility) -- Jacob Staudt, sr., Rockford

Defense

Linemen -- Garrett Sims, sr., Iowa Valley; Gavin Varner, sr., Northwood-Kensett; Gavin Holmes, jr., New London

Linebackers -- Breven Platt, sr., Iowa Valley; Seth Malcom, so., Fremont-Mills; Brady Brocka, sr., Tripoli

Secondary -- Colton Horak, sr., WACO; Bryce Coppock, jr., Newell-Fonda

Punter -- Drake Johnson, sr., Stanton

At-large (utility) -- Isaac Bower, sr., CAM

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Isaac McSorley, sr., New London

Backs -- Colton Gordon, jr., Lenox; Kaden Lyman, sr., Rockford; Chase Sternhagen, sr., HLV (Victor)

Receivers -- Cole Burmeister, sr., Exira/EHK; Zach March, sr., Springville

Linemen -- TJ Ayers, sr., Central City; Aiden Walters, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Dylan Obermeier, sr., Audubon

Kicker -- Connor Alley, sr., Fremont-Mills

At-large (utility) -- Keegan Simons, sr., Ar-We-Va

Defense

Linemen -- Ethan Leibold, jr., Turkey Valley; Noah Pittman, sr., Don Bosco; Austin Gartner, sr., Southeast Warren

Linebackers -- Alex Hommer, sr., Southeast Warren; Noah Schroeder, jr., Remsen St. Mary's; Patrick Savage, jr., Lamoni

Secondary -- Lewis Havel, jr., Don Bosco; Caden Schrage, jr., Northwood-Kensett

Punter -- Brady Koenigs, jr., Riceville

At-large (utility) -- Weston Schmidt, sr., Rockford

Third team

Offense

Quarterback -- Britan Martens, jr., Midland

Backs -- Kyle Marsh, sr., Central City; Jeffrey Eagle, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Skyler Schultes, jr., Audubon

Receivers -- Cale Tenold, sr., Don Bosco; Layne Pryor, so., Woodbine

Linemen -- Alec Carpenter, sr., Don Bosco; Brendan Wood, sr., HLV (Victor); Zach Ott, so., Rockford

Kicker -- Roberto Carrillo, sr., New London

At-large (utility) -- Mason Vanatta, sr., Fremont-Mills

Defense

Linemen -- Bryce Vandelune, jr., Southeast Warren; Ben Von Glan, sr., Ar-We-Va; Nile Coghlan, sr., Central City

Linebackers -- Dawson Charley, sr., Janesville; Griffin Gravel, sr., Midland; Caleb Weber, jr., Springville

Secondary -- Chase Harms, so., AGWSR; Ben Smith, sr., Iowa Valley

Punter -- Josh Pettepier, sr., Exira/EHK

At-large (utility) -- Trevor Schultz, sr., Exira/EHK

CAPTAIN: Keontae Luckett (New London)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments