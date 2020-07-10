Pandemic leads to coaching stint for former Muskie trio

"It’s really nice to see the girls develop and grow, and my little sister, Jeni, is on the team. We don’t know how many tournaments there would be for travel teams, so (Jeni) and a few of her traveling team’s player got involved with the City League, and I think it’s really helped bring competitiveness to the youth level.”

Hogenson was poised to follow up on a strong freshman softball season at Luther College, hitting .526 and scored six runs with five RBIs during her sophomore campaign before the season ended after eight games.

In her first year at Luther, she hit .237 and shared the team’s Newcomer of the Year award with teammate Kendra Cooper. She was poised to join the Muskie staff this season, but the Mississippi Athletic Conference decided to go varsity-only as a response to the coronavirus.

“I was planning on coaching the JV this year,” Hogenson said. “So when Ragan asked, I immediately agreed because I knew it would be fun and a great way to give back.”