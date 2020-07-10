Pandemic leads to coaching stint for former Muskie trio

College students around the world had their summer plans evaporate this year in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For three former Muscatine softball players, being stuck at home all summer turned into the group’s first foray into coaching.
“It all started (because) I follow the Muscatine Softball Association on Facebook and saw that they were needing coaches,” Ragan Carey said. “So I was like, ‘You know what? I think I could probably do that this summer,’ because I didn’t have anything else going on since my plans for a job fell through.”
After seeing the post, Carey asked two of her friends, Haley Jarrett and Morgan Hogenson, if they would be interested in joining the staff. Neither Jarrett nor Hogenson needed any convincing, coming on board immediately upon hearing the idea.
Carey, a sophomore at Clarke, was a four-sport athlete at MHS, competing in golf, swimming and bowling in addition to softball. She bowls for Clarke and was able to get a season in. The other two weren’t so fortunate.
Jarrett played six games of her freshman season on Kirkwood’s softball team before its season was canceled because of the pandemic. She started strong, though, hitting .273 with a home run, four RBIs and five runs scored in 18 plate appearances.
“Over spring break, we all got sent home,” Jarrett said, “so I wanted to find a way to stay around the game and be competitive from a different perspective.
"It’s really nice to see the girls develop and grow, and my little sister, Jeni, is on the team. We don’t know how many tournaments there would be for travel teams, so (Jeni) and a few of her traveling team’s player got involved with the City League, and I think it’s really helped bring competitiveness to the youth level.”
Hogenson was poised to follow up on a strong freshman softball season at Luther College, hitting .526 and scored six runs with five RBIs during her sophomore campaign before the season ended after eight games.
In her first year at Luther, she hit .237 and shared the team’s Newcomer of the Year award with teammate Kendra Cooper. She was poised to join the Muskie staff this season, but the Mississippi Athletic Conference decided to go varsity-only as a response to the coronavirus.
“I was planning on coaching the JV this year,” Hogenson said. “So when Ragan asked, I immediately agreed because I knew it would be fun and a great way to give back.”
“When we played in the City League, there were a lot more teams and more girls played both travel and city,” said Carey. “ I think those numbers (for the City League) have gone down. Our main goal this year was to get that back closer to where it used to be and teaching (the girls) the fundamentals so that they are ready for the high school level. Or, even for girls who might not play at that level, teach them how to have fun and be a good teammate, things like that.”
With the trio all being college athletes, the players in the City League got a first-hand look at what their hard work can turn into. And, even though Carey, Jarrett and Hogenson are new to coaching, they certainly know what they’re talking about.
“Some of our girls can be really timid at the plate,” Hogenson said. “We just tell them, ‘You know, this is a game of failure, and sometimes it’s going to be hard to pick yourself up, just go up swinging.' … We want them to be high character, low ego.”
The experience has brought the girls’ softball careers full circle.
“We just thought it’d be fun to give back to an organization that we played for when we were little and the organization responsible for us falling in love with the game of softball,” Carey said.
“It’s made us appreciate the coaches of our past a lot more,” said Jarrett. “I think we all plan on coaching in the future, so this has been a great transition for us.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!