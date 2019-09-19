WAPELLO, Iowa — Most fathers revel in the opportunity to coach their kids.
Wapello head football coach Todd Parson is getting to do that for the second time.
The Indians are coming off a win in which they edged Northeast 28-23 last Friday night. At 2-1, their lone loss to Class 1A No. 4 West Branch, in context, is seemingly just as impressive as either of their wins.
“Teamwise, we’re a work in progress,” Todd Parsons said. “We’re trying to figure out some things within ourselves.
“We’re pleased with our start, but we just need to continue to work.”
Tade, Todd's son, is taking the snaps as the team's starting quarterback.
While it’s far from abnormal for the coach’s kid to be quarterback, both father and son recognize the complexities of the situation.
Tade, a sophomore, is getting his first taste of varsity football and acclimating to quarterback.
“There’s always that extra pressure,” Tade said.
Tade has been impressive thus far.
He’s completed 57.1 percent of his passes (16-of-28) for 224 yards. But perhaps most importantly, he hasn’t thrown an interception while tossing two touchdowns, including a 97-yarder to receiver Tyler Cooley.
“It’s pretty special,” Tade said. "Honestly, it can be a little tough at times, but I enjoy having him as coach.”
For coach Parsons, though, this isn’t his first time coaching a quarterback son. Todd coached stepson Taylor Jacobsmeier while he played quarterback for Wapello a decade ago.
“It’s a special (and) unique situation for me,” coach Parsons said. “I’m fortunate enough to coach both my sons — I don’t call (Taylor) my stepson, he’s my son. From that perspective, it’s been really neat for me. I feel like I’m pretty fortunate to coach my own kids and be in that position.”
But as fun as it is for the coach, he knows it can be difficult for the kid.
“Being a coach’s kid is kind of hard on them,” coach Parsons said. “They probably receive the brunt of the situation. Or at least a little more than they should, but I make sure that when (Tade and I) get home we talk and I let him know that I love him.”
“He keeps the yelling at practice,” Tade said with a laugh. “When we get home, we talk about it together nicely.”
While coach Parsons and Jacobsmeier were successful as coach and quarterback, Todd is using that experience to make a better one for Tade.
Jacobsmeier, a 2011 graduate of Wapello, went on to have a successful college career at Wartburg, where he played a little quarterback and a lot of receiver from 2011 to 2014. He passed for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to 67 career receptions for 1,166 yards and nine scores in his collegiate career.
“I learned some lessons with Taylor the first time around,” coach Parsons said. “Coaching your own son is a special situation. You’re probably harder on them than everybody else because it’s your own kid and you have high expectations for them and you want to make sure they’re setting a high standard for everyone else.”
Tade takes it all in stride.
For him, being able to watch father and brother form a coach-quarterback duo and now being in the same situation is just something that goes along with being one of Todd’s sons.
“It was great having both of them growing up,” Tade said. “(Taylor and I) talk about it a lot. We play catch in the yard and stuff and we’ll just talk about the game and how I can improve myself as a quarterback.”
