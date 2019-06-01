DES MOINES — Following West Liberty's state semifinal loss to two-time defending state champion Iowa City Regina, Comets' head coach Walton Ponce had a lengthy discussion with his team.
There were some disappointed faces, but few tears after the Comets' bid for their first state title fell short in a 3-1 loss to the Regals Saturday.
"There's nothing they need to put their head down about," Ponce said. "The way I'm associated with them, I consider them winners and great individuals and a great collective group."
West Liberty will return to the Cownie Soccer Complex to play Sioux Center in a consolation game Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., looking for its best state finish after finishing fourth in 2012 and 2013.
"It's never fun to have that consolation game but it's necessary to accept we didn't win this game and now it's time to go for third," junior Gabe Seele said. "It's hard to think about it right now because we just lost but once Tuesday comes around I'm sure we'll all be ready to go for it and give it our all."
West Liberty (12-8) was done in on two Regina penalty kicks in the second half, one coming from Jonah Warren in the 47th minute, just three minutes after Seele tied the game with a penalty kick of his own.
Alec Wick upped the lead to 3-1 with a penalty kick in the 71st minute.
The two Regina (17-6) penalties were set up by calls Ponce — who also works as a referee and serves as a referee instructor for the state — wasn't sure should have been made.
"Two divided balls," Ponce said. "It just destroys us, after we score, they get a questionable call and then when we are definitely attacking, there's another questionable call that just pretty much throws away the whole game. But it is what it is.
"What I'm proud of is our boys, even down 3-1 in the last 10 minutes, they're killing themselves trying to score that second goal."
As Ponce pointed out, the Comets never stopped trying to cut into the lead, even short a player after Eliseo Tapia was given a red card on the play that set up the Wick penalty kick.
Their best chance came in the 76th minute, but Adrian Frausto's shot was deflected off the crossbar by Regina keeper Josh Dutchik to keep the deficit at two goals.
After a fairly even first 20 minutes of the first half, Regina controlled the latter part of the first half. West Liberty survived a handball just outside the penalty box in the 34th minute, then another penalty just outside the box a few minutes later. Bryan Martinez was key to that, making nine saves in the game.
Finally, the Regals struck as Kieler Brown ripped a shot from about 30 yards out that sailed into the upper corner in the 40th minute. There was a delayed reaction as nobody was really sure whether Brown scored or not, though the Regina senior didn't understand why there was any doubt.
"I saw it go in and I thought it was going in right when I shot it but then everyone was quiet so I didn't know what happened," Brown said. "Every game's tough but they were a great team so it was good to get a win."
West Liberty came out much more aggressively in the second half, pressuring the attack. It wasn't so much a schematic change as it was an adjustment in attitude.
"First half, they outplayed us on the ground, we were running around and trying to chase the ball," Seele said. "It was an outlook on the game change. We're down 1-0 and we knew we weren't going to give up. You could tell they were seeing how we were going to pressure them more and it put them on their toes a little bit more."
Jahsiah Galvan drew a penalty in the box to set up Seele's penalty kick, and he buried for his 13th goal of the season. But Regina answered quickly after to retake the lead.
Thanks to a change in the state scheduling this year due to weather, West Liberty now has two days off instead of having to play three games in three days. While that could lead to some added time thinking about the semifinal game, Ponce welcomes the short break, allowing his team to heal, though it will be without Tapia, who has to serve a one-game suspension after drawing the red card, and senior defender Carlos Galaviz, whose season ended with an injury in the quarterfinal win over North Polk.
"I think mentally will be the challenging part for my team," Ponce said, "to get them up and reiterate the huge accomplishment of being here and being third in the state when nobody expected us to be here."
