Perfect game highlights McCleary's path to victory

There were returning champions in every one of the eight divisions in this weekend’s Muscatine City Bowling Tournament, but there were no repeat winners.
Not only were there no winners to repeat from last year, no winners this year had ever won in the division they took home the trophy for this year.
Saturday’s winners in the boys and girls Youth Roll-Off were Alec Recker and Brianna Staley. Charles Greenwald and Laurie Lanfier took home the senior division awards and Sean McCleary, as well as Triscia Klein, won the men’s and women’s open Bowler of the Year awards.
Casey Carpenter and Beth Cole took home the Division II awards in the Bowler of the Year tournament.
McCleary had the attention of the Rose Bowl during his last qualifying game heading into the step-ladder tournament phase. McCleary bowled a perfect 300, but still was in second place to Matt Weggen, a four-time winner of the Bowler of the Year.
In the final match, McCleary beat Weggen 222-218.
“I just knew going into that final match that’d I’d have to bowl a 240 and see what happened,” McCleary said. “You say the name Matt Weggen down here, it’s a pretty big name. Bowling him alone is intimidating enough.
“Honestly, it was more nerve-racking bowling against Matt than it was bowling the 300.”
On the women’s side, the Division II final match was neck-and-neck throughout. In fact, through eight frames it was tied at 118. However, Cole would use a big 10th frame to go on to win by 10 pins in the final tally over Mya Ribbink.
“Consistency is the name of the game,” Cole said. “Don’t get nervous when you get behind because you have four games to get through.”
“I’m mad at myself,” Ribbink said. “I wish I would’ve done better. I was coming off two 200 games. It hurt my pride a little bit to go from that to a 157 in the final and lose by 10.”
Klein took on Lanfier in the Sweet 16 final. Lanfier won the Senior Sweet 16 on Saturday but was denied her second trophy of the weekend.
“Laurie is tough competition, she’s a great bowler,” Klein said. “It came down to the end, and I caught a lucky break. I was in 13th place (after the first game) and then came back … with some higher games and ended up qualifying. It was a good day. When you start out bad, you just have to keep fighting to get back in it.”
To get her first, Lanfier beat Sandra Cordrey 218 to 216.
Contrary to many of the other divisions, the youth titles weren’t especially close.
Recker won his trophy by a 283-237 margin. Staley won hers 245-186.
The Division II Bowler of the Year, won by Greenwald, was another exception, with the title match being decided by 41 pins.
“It’s been a great weekend,” Lanfier said. “Whoever bowls best that day deserves it. There’s always next year. I just hope to be the first senior to win the Senior and the open, that hasn’t been done yet.
“It was a good turnout, good bowling, that’s what it’s all about. We all had fun.”