Perfect game highlights McCleary's path to victory

On the women’s side, the Division II final match was neck-and-neck throughout. In fact, through eight frames it was tied at 118. However, Cole would use a big 10th frame to go on to win by 10 pins in the final tally over Mya Ribbink.

“Consistency is the name of the game,” Cole said. “Don’t get nervous when you get behind because you have four games to get through.”

“I’m mad at myself,” Ribbink said. “I wish I would’ve done better. I was coming off two 200 games. It hurt my pride a little bit to go from that to a 157 in the final and lose by 10.”

Klein took on Lanfier in the Sweet 16 final. Lanfier won the Senior Sweet 16 on Saturday but was denied her second trophy of the weekend.

“Laurie is tough competition, she’s a great bowler,” Klein said. “It came down to the end, and I caught a lucky break. I was in 13th place (after the first game) and then came back … with some higher games and ended up qualifying. It was a good day. When you start out bad, you just have to keep fighting to get back in it.”

To get her first, Lanfier beat Sandra Cordrey 218 to 216.

Contrary to many of the other divisions, the youth titles weren’t especially close.