WEST LIBERTY, Iowa – Ruben Galvan was faced with a tall task in 2016.
The West Liberty volleyball team was fresh off a runner-up finish in the 2015 Class 3A State tournament. The Comets lost a handful of seniors off that second-place team including Cassedi Simon, who finished as the school’s all-time leader in assists (3,236) and is currently a senior in the Boise State volleyball program.
Enter Morgan Peterson.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure she was the one,” Galvan said of Peterson as a freshman. “I think the more she was around the team, just her demeanor and the way she allows you to coach her, it’s a no-brainer for any coach to feel comfortable having a leader like that on the court.”
There was never a doubt in Peterson’s mind that she wanted to be a setter.
“I remember it was our first practice, and I raised my hand when (coaches) asked because I wanted to be one," Peterson said. “I knew that setters touched the ball a lot, and I like to be part of the game.”
Three years later, Galvan’s decision to start Peterson at setter has paid off in a big way for the Class 3A No. 3 Comets (16-2).
Now a senior, the four-year starter has 438 assists this season, 50 more than anybody in the River Valley Conference South Division. Peterson’s 9.95 assists per set are nearly three more than anybody else in the conference and the second most in Class 3A. In comparison, Simon had 9.15 assists per set in her senior season for West Liberty.
Along with the attacking duo of Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace, Peterson has played a major role in West Liberty’s .384 kill efficiency, which is the highest in Class 3A.
“I can’t do it without the pass and the hit,” Peterson said. “It’s a team effort. I have to believe in myself and try to keep confidence.”
Perhaps most importantly, the normally laid back Peterson has taken on more of a leadership role as one of five seniors on the team in her final high school season.
“I’ve taken on a bigger role for myself, and I expect a lot more from myself this year,” Peterson said. “It was important (because) I’m one of the oldest on the team.”
Entering the season, Galvan knew this team had the talent to take the program back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 if it could become more mentally tough. So far, so good in that department, as the team has taken on Peterson’s attitude on the court: Never get too high, never get too low.
That was evident in mid-September when after back-to-back losses, West Liberty dominated Class 3A No. 1 Tipton in a sweep to get back on track. Since then, the Comets have won seven straight games and haven’t dropped a set.
“Our team chemistry is there,” Peterson said. “This year, it’s the strongest it’s ever been. My goal this year is to help the team win the conference tournament and make it to state.
“If we all have the mentality, the motivation and the drive to win, I think we can do anything.”
And, if the Comets play deep enough into the postseason, Peterson may just make a little bit of history herself. After compiling more than 700 assists in each of her first three seasons as a starter, the senior is up to 2,658 career assists.
Galvan believes she has a chance to break Simon’s school record. One thing is for sure, though; the 20th-year West Liberty coach has no regrets about naming Peterson the starter three years ago.
“For Morgan to be in that company and even surpass the school record, that speaks volumes,” Galvan said. “When she needs to take responsibility, she’s the first to admit she needs to step it up.
"I wish every coach could have a kid like Morgan."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.