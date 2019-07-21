WILTON, Iowa — Behind a gem of a pitching performance, solid defense and a couple of timely hits, the Wilton Beavers' season continues to march on.
The two Beaver players who led the charge for Wilton on Saturday night were first baseman Jared Townsend and starting pitcher Collin McCrabb.
Townsend provided plenty of offense with two doubles and four RBIs while McCrabb controlled the Bulldog lineup on the mound with a shutout win, allowing just three Bulldog hits as the Beavers (24-4) went on to defeat Mediapolis 4-0 in their Class 2A district final in Wilton.
"It means a lot," McCrabb said of the win. "We're playing a lot of good baseball right now. Our bats came alive, a lot better than last game, so hopefully we can carry that over to the next game."
McCrabb helped the cause from the plate as well as he drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. But it was his teammate Townsend who made the most noise going for two doubles in back-to-back at-bats in which he drove in all of the Beavers' four runs.
"(Townsend) was struggling a little bit at the plate (but) he came in today and got some extra reps in," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "It paid off for him. He got some big hits for us tonight, that three-run double was huge."
Mediapolis' (19-9) best chance at a comeback bid came in the sixth when Drayven Fenton and Nick Ensminger led off with a pair of walks. After two outs were recorded, Alex Diewold singled for the Bulldogs but some slick fielding by Wilton — particularly left fielder Brayton Wade — kept any runs from crossing home and the Bulldogs remained scoreless.
That sixth inning, however, proved to be the only inning that the Bulldogs could move any runners into scoring position. Their best chance at a base runner in the seventh proved fruitless when Wilton’s Chantz Stevens made a diving catch going backward from his second base position.
“That’s how we get it done,” Souhrada said. "We’re based on playing good defense and our pitchers are out there throwing strikes and that’s what happened tonight. Mediapolis is a good ball team, their pitchers threw a great game. Unfortunately, someone had to lose that one.”
The Bulldogs’ pitching combination of Brennan Breuer and Cauy Massner were solid in their own right. They combined to hold the Beavers to three hits. However, they couldn’t get Townsend out or keep McCrabb from getting on base.
“Confidence is important when you’re playing a high level of baseball,” McCrabb said, “We just need to stay relaxed and confident.”
Wilton advances to the Class 2A Substate 4 final in Washington on Tuesday.
It will play the winner of Central Lee and Davis County, a game that was suspended in the top of the fifth inning and will be completed at 6 p.m. on Monday. Central Lee holds a 4-1 lead.
