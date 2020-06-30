Poston's home run pushes Durant past Wilton

"Honestly, we haven't been looking at rankings, we're just trying to take it one pitch, one game at a time," Bland said. "We got run-ruled by West Liberty, and we knew Wilton beat West Liberty ... (and) this is our biggest rivalry game, we're always going to come out and try to punch them in the nose if we can."

Through three innings, the Wildcats and Beavers played to a relative stalemate. To that point, Wilton starting pitcher Mila Johnson held Durant without a hit, and Wildcat pitcher Kylie Schult, a sophomore, contained the potent Beaver offense. Schult allowed just six hits for the game, half of which came in the Beavers’ last gasp seventh-inning rally.

In the fourth, Durant got its leadoff hitter aboard when sophomore Ally Happ reached on a bunt base hit. Senior catcher Allie Poston then smashed a pitch down the left field line. The shot had no problem clearing the fence, but those in attendance were left in a bit of suspense for a second before the umpire declared it fair.

"I knew that (Johnson) had been throwing us inside," Poston said. "(Wilton) moved their defense, so it was left-side defense, so I figured they weren't going to throw anything outside. I was sitting on the inside pitch, and she had been throwing it consistently for strikes. I got a pitch and just swung."