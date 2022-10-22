PREP FOOTBALL: Cozad goes over 2,000 yards, but Muskies drop finale

DAVENPORT — It was a bittersweet season finale for Ty Cozad and the Muscatine High School football program.

Cozad eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards for the season Friday night, but Davenport West prevented Muscatine from sending its seniors out with a victory in a 35-13 decision at Brady Street Stadium.

“It means a lot, but it sucks we couldn’t end the season with a win for our seniors,” said Cozad, a junior. “We battled, coming from a one-win season and almost getting blown out in every game to a much better season.

“I got to give props to our coaches, and I couldn’t do this without the offensive line. They worked hard.”

The win propelled West to a 7-2 mark and the school’s first playoff appearance in 23 years.

“This feels amazing,” West tailback Tucker Avis said. “We’re not done yet.”

West was outscored 99-6 in losses to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High the past two weeks, but the Falcons flushed those setbacks and completely controlled the game.

Coach Brandon Krusey’s team scored on its first four possessions to build a 28-0 margin. The offensive line created a big push, and the Falcons were bolstered by the return of Avis who missed the last three games with a foot injury.

Quarterback Brady Hansen had 120 yards and two scores while Avis finished with 115 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“We started slow, and that’s been our crutch all year except last week,” said Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins, whose squad finished 3-6. "No excuses, but not having school (Friday) and one of our player's dad passed on Wednesday. We might have had some distractions going on, but like we told them, you’ve got to come out and do your job.

“We didn’t do our jobs early on and dug ourselves in a hole. We lost our edge and lost our confidence.”

West stacked the box and held Cozad in check for 2 ½ quarters. The Falcons stuffed him for no gain or negative yardage plays on nine of his 37 carries.

“That was huge,” West lineman Jaylen Green said. “Our main thing going into this game, we can’t let him break free for the big one. We did a great job of not letting him get extra yards.”

Cozad still managed to have a big night on the stat sheet.

He finished with 234 yards and a touchdown, bringing his final season total to a school-record 2,102 yards and 20 scores.

“He’s a special player,” Hawkins said. “He’s still pretty raw and has got a lot more upside.

“We knew every week teams were going to stuff the box, and (West) had some dudes that met us, but he still got his yards. It says a ton about his desire.”

West led 35-0 before Muscatine broke through in the final quarter. Cozad capped a 14-play, 67-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Muskies recovered an onside kick and added another score when senior Landon Battey connected with Matt Keener on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining.

The bigger problem for Muscatine was stopping West. The Falcons never punted in the game as they beat the Muskies for the first time since 2009.

“They’re a good team, better than we thought,” Cozad said of West. “We underestimated them a little bit. We came out flat, a little too timid and they pounded us. No excuses for that.”

Still, Muscatine improved its win total by two from Hawkins’ first season, and the program returns a good foundation for next season. Its freshman-sophomore team won its last four games to finish 5-4.

Cozad is at the center of what Muscatine brings back in 2023.

“The next step is being confident in every game and knowing we can compete with everybody,” Hawkins said. “We’re trying to change that culture around and the name on the uniform doesn’t matter.

“We let a few games get away from us this year, but I’m excited about what we have coming back and the foundation these seniors laid. We’re moving in the right direction.”

Cozad and the Muskies saw the Falcons celebrate afterward. He and his teammates want to be on the other end of that next year at this time.

“We need another hard offseason,” Cozad said. “We knew it would be tough this year with a new offense (Wing-T), but we’ve got a good foundation set now.

“We’re aiming for the playoffs, something we haven’t done in a while. We really want that next year.”