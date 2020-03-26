2020 prep football schedule: Muskies get an extra home game

For the Muskies, all the changes result in a mix of old and new.

"We love that we have five home games," said Mueller. "With this round of scheduling only being good for one year, we weren't sure how it was going to shake out. We have a couple of long road trips, but all in all we like our schedule. Its a nice blend of some old MAC conference teams and some new schools that we haven't had a chance to compete with yet."

Muscatine looks to bounce back after a tough 2019 in which a number of close games escaped them late. Ultimately, they finished last season 1-8 overall and 0-5 in District 5.

West Liberty's 2020 schedule closes with playoff rematch: The Comets were the only area team to secure a playoff spot in 2019. The team finished just short of a second consecutive trip to the UNI Dome, but went 7-4 overall. They stay in Class 2A District 5 for the 2020 season.

West Liberty opens next season with a non-district home game against Wilton. The Comets close the regular season home against Monticello. The Comets ended the Panthers season last year with a 6-0 win in West Liberty in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.