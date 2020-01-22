The strength of the Muscatine wrestling team starts with its middleweights and runs up through heavyweight.
For the Muskies, the lighter weight classes are made up of underclassmen trying to find their way. But the team has high hopes for much of the lineup.
Even on the lighter end, the Muskies have 126-pound sophomore Mason Crabtree and senior Carson Harder at 138. Both have 23 or more wins this season.
But between those two and returning state-qualifier Tim Nimely at 170 (whose season record sits at 25-6) and even heavyweight Togeh Deseh (12-2), there’s Cedric Castillo.
The senior is at the heart of the Muskie lineup.
"If we want to win duals, the middleweights have to step up," Castillo said, "I have Tim behind me, so it's a good one-two punch ... we feed off each other's energy. That really drives me."
Castillo, who wrestles at the 160-pound weight class, is currently sitting at 27-6 on the season and looking to add to his win total.
"Cedric can (wrestle) with the guys above him and he can go with the guys below him," Muscatine head coach Joe Kane said, "he has a lot of versatility by being right in the middle of a group of good wrestlers."
While it would be tempting for any wrestler this time of year to be focused on individual achievements, Castillo has been as relentless in his focus on the team as he has with his own goals.
"Just seeing all the other seniors that have came through be leaders, I just kinda follow in those footsteps," Castillo said.
And not only is it showing with his own performances, but it’s also helped that core of the Muskie roster.
When asked about his achievements thus far as a Muskie, Castillo doesn’t have to go back too far for a highlight.
And he uses it as motivation going forward.
"This past week, I took third at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson tournament," Castillo said. "That's a pretty tough tournament, but I could've done better. I lost a close match in the semis (to Pleasant Valley's Ryan Kammerer), but I have to wrestle that kid next week at conference and if I beat him, I'll be the number-one seed at district.
"So there's more to come."
That’s probably because Castillo is soaking in everything that comes along with being a senior leader on a successful team with his own aspirations of reaching the state tournament.
Even as his time on the Muscatine wrestling team is coming to an end, he thinks his best wrestling is still in front of him, and his coach agrees.
"He's been winning some big matches," Kane said, "and he's been making measurable improvements every week. I don't think we've seen the best of Cedric Castillo. He had a big win over (Jasper Luckritz of Clinton) who beat him twice last year. That's just one example of Cedric's hard work paying off.
"Not only is he catching up to a kid that beat him last year, but now he's beating them. He's winning big matches and believing he can win them."
So as the Muskies look toward making their mark as the conference and state tournaments inch closer, look for the Muskies to rally around their senior catalyst.
Regardless of where Castillo finishes as an individual, it’s a safe bet that if any Muskie on the roster achieves success going forward in the way of making it to state, part of their success is credited to Castillo, whether it’s been wrestling against him at practice or benefiting from his team-first leadership and work ethic.
"(Cedric) is a big reason why the guys around him are continuing to develop because he works hard at every practice, he thinks things through, he does things right and he asks for extra," Kane said. "He's doing all the things you'd expect out of a team leader and team captain."
Whatever has been asked of him, Castillo has provided for the wrestling program and more.
"His attitude, energy and effort are top-notch," Kane said, "and those intangibles are contagious. ... It snowballs, and it takes someone to be the tip of the arrow. For us, that's Cedric."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.