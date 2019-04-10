MUSCATINE — The Muscatine girls soccer team is off to a blistering start. And a large portion of its goal-scoring has come from underclassmen so far, including sophomore Jenna McLaughlin.
Muscatine head coach Nathan Meineke has seen a steady, meaningful growth from McLaughlin from last season until now.
“Jenna had a great year for us last year as a freshman. She started, she played a ton of minutes for us, and I think she got a lot of experience," Meineke said. "We saw it the first year there was a huge leap in her growth that year.
"And this year, she’s just a steady player. She’s reliable, she knows where she needs to be, she does what she needs to do out there for us.”
Meineke sees McLaughlin as an auxiliary coach on the field, a compliment normally reserved for upperclassmen.
"She’s coachable, definitely somebody I enjoy having out on the field and watching play. She does what the coach wants, she’s an extension (of the coaches) out there,” said the Muskies' coach.
Through two games, the Muskies have outscored opponents 11-0. In their first game, freshman Sophia Thomas scored a hat trick finding the back of the net three times.
In Muscatine’s second game, it was McLaughlin who powered the Muskies to a lead, scoring the game’s first goal in the 28th minute. Then she followed that up with a second goal less than three minutes later.
McLaughlin scored in the Muskies’ opener, giving her three goals through two games.
The leap she's taken on the field gets credited to a clear, specific plan dating back to the end of last season.
"Individually, I want to play quicker on the attack and really get more goals than I did last season," she said. "In the off-season, I worked a lot on attacking and having quick touches. So I really want to execute that this season."
She even saw some action at goal during the team’s first contest and recorded a save.
Her two goals against Davenport North both came in front of the opponents’ net. She was able to navigate through traffic, find an opening and get enough on the kick to zoom it past the goalie.
The Muskies were 11-7 and finished fifth in the MAC last year.
Like last season, the Muskies got off to a hot start. Muscatine is hoping for a better outcome this time around.
McLaughlin, a do-it-all player, recognizes the importance putting herself and her teammates in favorable situations.
“I think when we’re all succeeding, we’re all in positions that we’re comfortable in and when we move a lot we have a lot of success," she said.
McLaughlin recognizes the role the junior varsity have played in the varsity's success.
"Our JV is very competitive as well as our varsity. (They) give our varsity a good team to scrimmage and practice against, so we’re all challenged because we have big numbers” she said.
Closer games are on the horizon, but McLaughlin certainly doesn't shy away from the competition.
"I like the intensity and how hard we have to work at practice and the competitiveness we have to have, not only against other teams but with our own teammates as well," McLaughlin said.
