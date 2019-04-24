WILTON, Iowa — Brock Hartley understands the meaning of the high school experience as a right of passage. He also understands there are bigger things out there for him.
But that doesn’t mean he necessarily has to like that his high school career is winding down.
Hartley, a senior, is here for the moment. And at the moment, he’s busy playing winning golf for Wilton.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, I’ve built relationships with a bunch of people here and leaving them (for) college is going to be a little different,” Hartley said, “but I’m excited about it.
“Leaving the program is going to be a little sad.”
But the Wilton senior has a future in golf to play for as well as he is committed to playing for William Penn University in Oskaloosa next season.
In his final season as a member of the Beavers' golf team, Hartley is currently their best player on the links. But he has some stiff – and perhaps friendly –competition on his own team.
Hartley is currently averaging a 42.50 on nine-hole rounds and an even 78 in the two 18-hole rounds he's played. The former is a little more than a stroke better than teammate Jared Townsend, also a senior, and the latter is exactly the same for Hartley and Townsend. Wilton's third senior member of the team, Brayton Wade, is only a few strokes back of his teammates in both categories.
“The camaraderie is something that’s a unique thing to see because they each want each other to do better," said Wilton's head golf coach Nick Dohrmann, "and they’re happy with that.”
Even though Hartley remains his own toughest critic, he's appreciative of the people he's had around him.
"(The Wilton athletics program) has been everything," said Hartley, "coming in freshman year, I was terrible at golf but Coach Dohrmann and a bunch of (my teammates) really helped me improve my golf game over the years. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”
“I don’t know if he was terrible," Dohrmann said, "but he’s progressed (because) he’s put the time in. He still has potential to get better in all aspects of the game.”
All the reflection on his high school days and anticipation of college isn't getting in the way of some business the Wilton senior wants to take care of before he moves on, though.
“I’d like to make it to state golf with the team, that would be a real big thing for me. Otherwise, just shoot the best I can and leave it all out there," Hartley said.
While a lot of seniors this time of year are facing a nervous anxiety about staring the end of high school in the face, Hartley is enjoying the time he has left. He seems content knowing that he'll be ready to move on when the time does come.
And as for his golf game at the next level, Hartley will be ready to give that the old college try.
“(I'm) just (going to) give it all I’ve got and try to start on varsity. That’s my goal right now, just try to make varsity,” he said.
Perhaps his attitude can be attributed to the hills he's already climbed. As a sophomore, Hartley spent a meet on JV to try and straighten out some problems with his swing.
“I really think his perseverance is the one thing that has stood out," Dohrmann said, "he was struggling and he fought through that and stayed with it. His perseverance is a great attribute of his and something everyone in our program can learn from.”
