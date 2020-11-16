Prep Report:All-district volleyball teams released

Volleyball
Wilton headlines Class 2A Southeast team: A junior trio from Wilton in Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer was picked to represent the 2A Southeast district for the 2020 volleyball season.
Beavers head coach Brenda Grunder was also recognized as the district's coach of the year. Wilton went the the 2A state semifinal and finished with a record of 33-4.
Caffery finished the season with 810 assists to go with 183 digs, 128 kills, 50 aces, 47 blocks and 50 aces.
Drake led Wilton with 371 kills with .435 efficiency while also recording 354 digs, 55 aces and 29 blocks.
Puffer proved to be a force at the net with 309 kills at .403 efficiency and also going for 79 blocks. She also chipped in 228 digs and 59 aces.
Louisa-Muscatine also had a duo named all-district in Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel.
Sanders led the Falcons with 222 kills. The senior also had 98 digs, 56 blocks and 17 aces.
Hohenadel handled setting duty for L-M and went for 330 assists, 55 digs, 20 blocks, 17 kills and 13 blocks.
Durant's Brooklyn Bullard was also named to the squad. Bullard, a senior, had 248 assists for the Wildcats with 102 digs and 19 assits.
Columbus also had a player named all-district in Emma Milder. The senior led the Wildcats with 305 digs and added 21 assists and 16 aces.
Four Comets selected to Class 3A Southeast squad: West Liberty had four players picked to the Southeast all-district team in Class 3A in Macy Daufeldt, Martha Pace, Brooklyn Buysse and Monica Morales.
Daufeldt led the Comets with 360 kills this season, and did so at a .388 efficiency rate. The junior Drake commit also added 259 digs, 36 aces and 19 blocks.
Pace, a senior headed to Upper Iowa to play volleyball, recorded 287 kills at a .339 clip in addition to 243 digs, 41 aces and 16 blocks.
Both sophomores, Buysse and Morales solidified the setter and libero spot for West Liberty. Buysse went for 785 assists in her first season as the Comets' full-time setter as well as 42 aces, while Morales had a team-high 387 digs and 21 aces.
West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan was named the district's coach of the year, the Comets went to the regional final and finished with a record of 26-7.
IGCA all-district teams
Class 5A East
Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Chloe Cline, so., Pleasant Valley; Riley Deere, sr., Bettendorf; Annie Stotlar, sr., Bettendorf; Alivia Bronner, jr., Cedar Falls; Emmy Wedgbury, sr., Cedar Falls; Corinne Meier, sr., Dubuque Hempstead
Cassidy Hartman, so., Iowa City Liberty; Haley Hested, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Shelby Kimm, so., Iowa City Liberty; Allison Feigenbaum, sr., Linn-Mar; Sahara Williams, so., Waterloo West; Emma Link, sr., Dubuque Senior; Allie Barlow, so., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Morgan Hawkins, sr., Dubuque Hempstead
Coach of year: Randy Dolson, Iowa City Liberty
Class 4A Northeast
Ella McLaughlin, jr., North Scott; Grace Graham, jr., North Scott; Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Eve Magill, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Ava Hauser, sr., West Delaware; Avery Beckett, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Elyse Winter, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Meg Besler, sr., Western Dubuque; Meredith Bahl, jr., Western Dubuque; Trinity Zika, sr., Marion; Sophie Sedgwick, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Madison Maahs, jr., Western Dubuque; Avery Van Hook, so., Marion; Ella Koloc, jr., West Delaware; Carlee Smith, jr., West Delaware; Katy Garrison, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Coach of year: Austin Filer, C.R. Xavier
Class 4A Southeast
Makayla Howard, so,. Clinton; Faith DeRonde, jr., Oskaloosa; Grace Mikota, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Bailey Van Voorst, jr., Pella; Calia Clubb, jr., Clear Creek Amana; Kate Callagan, sr., Newton; Haylee Hidlebaugh, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Anna VanderWaal, jr., Pella; Hailey Pollock, sr., Clear Creek Amana; Hailey Steffan, sr., North Polk; Grace Sutcliffe, sr., Norwalk; Tori Carroll, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Jasmine Namminga, so., Pella; Skylar Mullen, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Kendall Anderson, jr., Bondurant-Farrar
Coach of year: Cheryl Voelker, Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 3A Southeast
Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty; Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty; Monica Morales, so., West Liberty; Brooklyn Buysse, so., West Liberty; A.J. Schubert, so., Assumption; Annabelle Costello, sr., Assumption; Emma Schubert, sr., Assumption; Maci Sloane, sr., Camanche
Mya Merschman, sr., Central Lee; Gracie Ehret, sr., Williamsburg; Maggie Wilkins, sr., Knoxville; Sydney Marlow, sr., West Burlington; Abby Wellman, sr., Central Lee; Marley McKay, sr., Knoxville; Emalee Davis, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Coach of year: Ruben Galvan, West Liberty
Class 2A Southeast
Ella Caffery, jr., Wilton; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton; Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Emma Milder, sr., Columbus Community; McKenna Hohenadel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Brooklyn Bullard, sr., Durant
Annie Gahan, sr., Iowa City Regina; Josie Wolter, sr., Mediapolis; Nicki Henson, sr., West Branch; Isabel Manning, sr., Van Buren County; Lexi Klinkkhammer, jr., West Branch; Lexie Peak, sr., West Branch
Coach of year: Brenda Grunder, Wilton
Class 1A Northeast
Anabel Blount, sr., Clinton Prince of Peace; Lydia Imbrogno, jr., Wapsie Valley; Saari Kuehl, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Kalyyn Rosengarten, so., Wapsie Valley; Sydney Matthias, so., Wapsie Valley; Lizzie Garber, sr., BCLUW; Emma McClintock, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Hannah Knight, so., Wapsie Valley; Kelsey Hansel, jr., Edgewood-Colesburg; Annie Hoffman, jr., Edgewood-Colesburg
Nia Howard, so., Springville; Eden Wilson, jr., BCLUW; Lauren Wilson, jr., Springville; Ava Wyatt, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Ali Hoffert, sr., Turkey Valley; Alexia Hansen, sr., North Tama; Bryleigh Rouse, sr., West Central; Allison Engle, jr., BCLUW; Jadyn Rausch, so., North Tama; Emma Jones, so., Wapsie Valley; Megan Cooley, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Savannah Nealman, jr., Springville
Coach of year: Heather Robinson, Wapsie Valley
