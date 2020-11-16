Prep Report:All-district volleyball teams released

Volleyball

Wilton headlines Class 2A Southeast team: A junior trio from Wilton in Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer was picked to represent the 2A Southeast district for the 2020 volleyball season.

Beavers head coach Brenda Grunder was also recognized as the district's coach of the year. Wilton went the the 2A state semifinal and finished with a record of 33-4.

Caffery finished the season with 810 assists to go with 183 digs, 128 kills, 50 aces, 47 blocks and 50 aces.

Drake led Wilton with 371 kills with .435 efficiency while also recording 354 digs, 55 aces and 29 blocks.

Puffer proved to be a force at the net with 309 kills at .403 efficiency and also going for 79 blocks. She also chipped in 228 digs and 59 aces.

Louisa-Muscatine also had a duo named all-district in Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel.

Sanders led the Falcons with 222 kills. The senior also had 98 digs, 56 blocks and 17 aces.

Hohenadel handled setting duty for L-M and went for 330 assists, 55 digs, 20 blocks, 17 kills and 13 blocks.