PREP REPORT: All-state girls, MAC boys basketball teams announced

Girls basketball
Pair of all-state teams released: Both the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) and Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) all-state teams for the girls basketball season were released on Monday.
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt made the first team for the IPSWA team in Class 3A after the Comets made it to the regional final round for the second consecutive season.
Daufeldt was the Comets' second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game while also averaging the team high in rebounds (7.9). Additionally, the junior went for 3.5 steals and two assists per contest.
Daufeldt's teammate, Finley Hall, was named to the third team by both associations.
The sophomore Hall finished with a team-high 14.8 points a game while also averaging 5.4 boards as well as around 2.5 steals and assists each.
Wilton junior Kelsey Drake was a second team selection to the Class 2A team by both the IGCA and IPSWA.
Drake finished the season with averages of 19.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and three assists per game.
In the 2A coaches poll, Louisa-Muscatine junior Kylee Sanders appeared with Drake on the second team.
Sanders led the Falcons in virtually every statistical category, putting up 23.3 points per game while also adding 11.6 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 3.3 assists per game.
The IPSWA named Waukee's Katie Dinnebier Iowa's Miss Basketball for the 2020-21 season.
Boys basketball
All-MAC team announced: The Mississippi Athletic Conference released its all-conference selections Monday, and four Muscatine Muskies made the team.
Seniors Noah Yahn and Josh Dieckman were named second team picks.
Yahn led the Muskies in scoring, putting up 11.1 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and around 1.5 steals and assists apiece.
Dieckman finished with the team high in rebounds, grabbing just under seven boards a game. He also ended the season at 8.7 points per game and just over one block a contest.
Senior Reed Ulses and junior Braden Hufford were honorable mentions.
Ulses was second on the team in rebounds (six per game) while Hufford's 2.3 assists per game led the team.
Jayden Houston of Davenport North was named the MAC player of the year.
Pleasant Valley's Steve Hillman was the coach of the year. The Spartans ended the season with the MAC's best record (19-3 overall, 13-3 MAC), but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference isn't officially recognizing a conference champion this season.
All-Mississippi Athletic Conference
First team — Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North; Emarion Ellis, sr., Assumption; Jacob Townsend, sr., Pleasant Valley; Landon Eiland, sr., North Scott; John Miller, sr., Davenport West; Quincy Wiseman, sr., Davenport North; Ryan Dolphin, jr., Pleasant Valley
Second team — Henry Bloom, sr., Central DeWitt; Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine; Shawn Gilbert, jr., Central DeWitt; Josh Dieckman, sr., Muscatine; Noah Mack, jr., Assumption; Carter Furness, sr., Bettendorf; Oliver Hughes, jr., North Scott
Honorable mention — Assumption: Dayne Hodge, sr.; Matt Tallman, sr.; JJ Stratman, jr. Bettendorf: Maurice Wynn, sr. Central DeWitt: Kaiden Muhl, sr. Clinton: Jai Jensen, jr.; Treveon Bailey, sr. Davenport Central: Tracy Hayslett, so. Davenport West: Jermaine Gardner, jr.; Aldane Barrett, sr.; NaZion Caruthers, jr. Davenport North: Mike Lowery, jr. Muscatine: Reed Ulses, sr.; Braden Hufford, jr. North Scott: Drew Kilburg, so.; Carter Markham, sr.; Canon Guffey, sr. Pleasant Valley: Joey Borbeck, sr.
Player of the Year: Jayden Houston, North
Coach of the Year: Steve Hillman, Pleasant Valley
Girls basketball
IPSWA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team -- Katie Dinnebier, sr., Waukee; Anaya Barney, sr., Cedar Falls; Grace Larkins, sr., Southeast Polk; Jada Gyamfi, jr., Johnston; Audrey Koch, sr., Iowa City West; Halli Poock, so., Waterloo West; Sahara Williams, so., Waterloo West; Hannah Stuelke, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Second team -- Maggie Phipps, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Ariana Jackson, so., Des Moines Roosevelt; Caroline Waite, sr., Ames; Kelsey Joens, so., Iowa City High; Lexi Boles, sr., Dowling Catholic; Peyton Kelderman, sr., Waukee; Bella Sims, sr., Davenport North; Sydney Mitvalsky, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Third team (locals only) -- Hattie Aanestad, so., Bettendorf
Class 4A
First team -- Abbie Draper, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt; Katelyn Lappe, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Jenna Hopp, so., Glenwood; Allison Meadows, jr., Central DeWitt; Ella Van Weelden, sr., Marion; Molly Ihle, sr., Ballard; Ava Hawthrone, jr., Gilbert
Second team -- Ashley Fountain, sr., North Scott; Emma Donovan, so., Dubuque Wahlert; Jenna Twedt, so., Benton; Calia Clubb, jr., Clear Creek-Amana; Madison Camden, jr., Glenwood; Paige Andersen, sr., Denison-Schleswig; Emma Miner, so., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ivey Schmidt, jr., Grinnell
Third team (locals only) -- Samantha Scott, sr., North Scott
Class 3A
First team -- Maggie Wilkins, sr., Knoxville; Gracie Schoonhoven, so., Unity Chrsitian; Janie Schoonhoven, sr., Unity Christian; Brooklyn Meyer, jr., West Lyon; JeMae Nichols, sr., Cherokee; Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty; Ryley Goebel, jr., Center Point-Urbana; Mya Merschman, sr., Central Lee
Second team -- Moriah Prewitt, sr., Des Moines Christian; Jaydan Nitchals, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Callie Levin, fr., Solon; Gabrielle Guilford, sr., Monticello; Haley Rasmussen, sr., Atlantic; Katy Reyerson, so., West Marshall; Payton Beckman, jr., Panorama; Sydney Marlow, sr., West Burlington
Third team (locals only) -- Finley Hall, so., West Liberty
Class 2A
First team -- Ella Imler, sr., Maquoketa Valley; Emerson Whittenbaugh, sr., Maquoketa Valley; Isabel Manning, sr., Van Buren County; Kamryn Kurt, fr., North Linn; Maddax DeVault, jr., Nodaway Valley; Rachel Leerar, sr., West Hancock; Sasha Koenig, sr., West Branch; Sophia Hoffman, jr., Dike-New Hartford
Second team -- Ali Vesely, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Ellie Ware, sr., North Linn; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Kennedy Kelly, jr., West Hancock; Lindsey Davis, fr., Nodaway Valley; Mallory McCall, sr., West Monona; Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford; Taya Tucker, sr., Maquoketa Valley
Class 1A
First team -- Audi Crooks, so., Bishop Garrigan; Molly Joyce, so., Bishop Garrigan; Macy Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Cassidy Nelson, sr., Lenox; Elise Boulton, sr., Montezuma; Hali Anderson, sr., Saint Ansgar; Macy Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK; Lauren Wilson, jr., Springville
Second team -- Quinn Grubbs, so., Exira-EHK; Danielle Hoyle, sr., Paton-Churdan; TJ Stoaks, sr., Lenox; Kaylyn Meyers, sr., Bishop Garrigan; Bailey Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Taylor Harpenau, jr., MMCRU; Reagan Franzen, sr., Collins-Maxwell; Layla Hargis, jr., North Mahaska
Miss Basketball: Katie Dinnebier, sr., Waukee
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team -- Katie Dinnebier, sr., Waukee; Anaya Barney, sr., Cedar Falls; Grace Larkins, sr., Southeast Polk; Jada Gyamfi, jr., Johnston; Audrey Koch, sr., Iowa City West; Maggie Phipps, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Hannah Stuelke, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington; Caroline Waite, sr., Ames
Second team -- Halli Poock, so., Waterloo West; Sahara Williams, so., Waterloo West; Ariana Jackson, so., Des Moines Roosevelt; Kelsey Joens, so., Iowa City High; Lexi Boles, sr., Dowling Catholic; Matayia Tellis, sr., Iowa City West; Ashley Iiams, sr., Ames; Abby Johnson, sr., Ankeny
Third team (locals only) -- Bella Sims, sr., Davenport North
Class 4A
First team -- Abbie Draper, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt; Katelyn Lappe, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Madison Camden, jr., Glenwood; Molly Ihle, sr., Ballard; Ava Hawthrone, jr., Gilbert; Kelsey Fields, sr., Creston; Brooke Loewe, jr., Ballard
Second team -- Ashley Fountain, sr., North Scott; Jenna Hopp, soph., Glenwood; Paige Andersen, sr., Denison-Schleswig; Emma Miner, so., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ella Van Weeden, sr., Marion; Josie Fleischmann, sr., Ballard; Jada Williams, jr., Mason City; Lucy Schaffer, jr., North Polk
Third team (locals only) -- Samantha Scott, sr., North Scott
Class 3A
First team -- Gracie Schoonhoven, so., Unity Chrsitian; Janie Schoonhoven, sr., Unity Christian; Brooklyn Meyer, jr., West Lyon; JeMae Nichols, sr., Cherokee; Ryley Goebel, jr., Center Point-Urbana; Mya Merschman, sr., Central Lee; Callie Levin, fr., Solon; Moriah Prewitt, sr., Des Moines Christian
Second team -- Jaydan Nitchals, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Haley Rasmussen, sr., Atlantic; Payton Beckman, jr., Panorama; Sydney Marlow, sr., West Burlington; Maggie Wilkins, sr., Knoxville; Jaden Ainsley, jr., Clear Lake; Dani Johnson, sr., Osage; Reagan Barkema, jr., Roland-Story
Third team (locals only) -- Finley Hall, so., West Liberty; A.J. Schubert, so., Assumption
Class 2A
First team -- Ella Imler, sr., Maquoketa Valley; Isabel Manning, sr., Van Buren County; Maddax DeVault, jr., Nodaway Valley; Rachel Leerar, sr., West Hancock; Sasha Koenig, sr., West Branch; Mallory McCall, sr., West Monona; Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford; Hallie Mohr, jr., Mediapolis
Second team -- Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Kailey Jones, sr., AHSTW; Emerson Whittenbaugh, sr., Maquoketa Valley; Morgan Brandt, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Hayden Heimensen, sr., Central Lyon; Allison Van Gorp, sr., Pella Christian; Ellary Knock, so., Dike-New Hartford
Class 1A
First team -- Audi Crooks, so., Bishop Garrigan; Molly Joyce, so., Bishop Garrigan; Macy Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Elise Boulton, sr., Montezuma; Hali Anderson, sr., Saint Ansgar; Quinn Grubbs, so., Exira-EHK; Lauren Wilson, jr., Springville; Ella Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda
Second team -- TJ Stoaks, sr., Lenox; Bailey Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Emily Dreckman, jr., MMCRU; McKenzie Goodwin, jr., Kingsley-Pierson; Allie Petry, sr., St. Albert; Maggie Walker, sr., Newell-Fonda; Alyssa Hames, sr., AGWSR; Ali Hoffert, sr., Turkey Valley