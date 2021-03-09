PREP REPORT: All-state girls, MAC boys basketball teams announced

Girls basketball

Pair of all-state teams released: Both the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) and Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) all-state teams for the girls basketball season were released on Monday.

West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt made the first team for the IPSWA team in Class 3A after the Comets made it to the regional final round for the second consecutive season.

Daufeldt was the Comets' second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game while also averaging the team high in rebounds (7.9). Additionally, the junior went for 3.5 steals and two assists per contest.

Daufeldt's teammate, Finley Hall, was named to the third team by both associations.

The sophomore Hall finished with a team-high 14.8 points a game while also averaging 5.4 boards as well as around 2.5 steals and assists each.

Wilton junior Kelsey Drake was a second team selection to the Class 2A team by both the IGCA and IPSWA.

Drake finished the season with averages of 19.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and three assists per game.

In the 2A coaches poll, Louisa-Muscatine junior Kylee Sanders appeared with Drake on the second team.