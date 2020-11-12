Prep report: Boeding, Hemphill sign letters of intent

Signings

Boeding lines up future at Lindenwood University: Wilton senior Ryan Boeding, who swims for the Muscatine High School boys team, committed to swim at the collegiate level for Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Mo. The school competes at the Division II level in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Boeding is a three-time state-qualifier for the Muskies.

Last season, he took seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.23, 13th in the 100 free (47.78) and was part of a 200 medley relay that took 14th with a time of 1:41.21 along with the 18th-place 200 free relay (1:30.19).

Hemphill headed to Iowa Lakes CC: Wapello senior Erin Hemphill committed to the volleyball program at Iowa Lakes Community College.

The Arrow senior had 303 digs this season to go with 16 aces, 13 kills and five assists. Hemphill displayed improvement year over year as a prep. As a junior, she tallied 114 digs with 30 aces and six kills as a junior playing in eight more sets compared to this season.

Iowa Lakes CC is in Estherville and competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

