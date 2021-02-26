PREP REPORT: Boeding leads Muskies named all-conference swimmers

Boys swimming

Muskies make MAC squad: Ryan Boeding was selected to the Mississippi Athletic Conference all-conference swim team in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Along with Bettendorf's Alex Stone, Boeding was named to the first team in the 50 free. Stone won the state title in the event with a time of 20.82. Boeding was second at state with a 21.03, a time that stands as the Muscatine school record.

Boeding was a second-team selection in the 100 free, where he recorded a top 10 finish at state (47.17).

The senior was also recognized as part of the Muskies' 200 freestyle relay, which was an honorable mention selection.

Juniors Nolan Recker, Alex Thurston and Jaeger McCarter were the other three members of that relay. The team took 17th at state, recording a time of 1:31.14.

Among other honorable mentions were Muscatine freshman Dakota Dahlke in the 200 free (1:52.06) and Thurston in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.81).