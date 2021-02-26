 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: Boeding leads Muskies named all-conference swimmers
PREP REPORT: Boeding leads Muskies named all-conference swimmers

  • Updated
021520-qc-spt-state-swim-41.JPG

Muscatine's Ryan Boeding, shown competing in the 200-yard medley relay at the Iowa state meet last February, is hoping to make a big final splash this season.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Boys swimming

Muskies make MAC squad: Ryan Boeding was selected to the Mississippi Athletic Conference all-conference swim team in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Along with Bettendorf's Alex Stone, Boeding was named to the first team in the 50 free. Stone won the state title in the event with a time of 20.82. Boeding was second at state with a 21.03, a time that stands as the Muscatine school record.

Boeding was a second-team selection in the 100 free, where he recorded a top 10 finish at state (47.17).

The senior was also recognized as part of the Muskies' 200 freestyle relay, which was an honorable mention selection.

Juniors Nolan Recker, Alex Thurston and Jaeger McCarter were the other three members of that relay. The team took 17th at state, recording a time of 1:31.14.

Among other honorable mentions were Muscatine freshman Dakota Dahlke in the 200 free (1:52.06) and Thurston in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.81).

Stone, a Bett junior, was named swimmer of the year. Central's Brian Heller and Pleasant Valley's Stacey Zapolski shared the coach of the year honors in the MAC. Due to the ways the COVID-19 pandemic affected the season, the conference did not recognize a team conference winner this season.

Boys swimming

All-Mississippi Athletic Conference team

200 medley relay

First team -- Davenport Central (Keegan Tolle, Max Wetteland, Kyle Hopewell, Carter Sullivan) 1:37.34

Second team -- Pleasant Valley (Owen Chiles, Gabe Eliasen, Parker Paulson, Eric Hedgren) 1:37.37

Honorable mention -- Bettendorf (Colin Kilcoin, Brock Oblensehlen, Carter Anderson, Graham Besser) 1:38.36

200 freestyle

First team -- Ryan Vance (PV) 1:44.84; Will Gorman (PV) 1:46.84;

Second team -- Keaton Weaver (Bett) 1:48.27; Jonathan Chiles (PV) 1:50.73

Honorable mention -- Dakota Dahlke (Musc) 1:52.06; Brody Thomas (Central) 1:57.38

200 IM

First team -- Parker Paulson (PV) 1:55.20; Owen Chiles (PV) 2:00.33

Second team --Brock Ohlensehlen (Bett) 2:01.33; Ryland Feist (PV) 2:03.33

Honorable mention -- Ricky Zillmer (Bett) 2:07.59; Austin Seibert (Central) 2:08.52

50 freestyle

Fist team -- Alex Stone (Bett) 20.82; Ryan Boeding (Mus) 21.13

Second team -- Maxwell Wetteland (Central) 21.25; Graham Besser (Bett) 21.74

Honorable mention -- Bryan Caraman (PV) 21.82; Carter Sullivan (Central) 22.09

100 butterfly

First team -- Kyle Hopewell (Central) 49.71; Carter Anderson (Bett) 50.85;

Second team -- Parker Paulson (PV) 52.22; Eric Hedgren (PV) 53.82;

Honorable mention -- Austin Seibert (Central) 56.89; Keaton Braack (PV) 59.38

100 freestyle

First team -- Alex Stone (Bett) 45.73; Maxwell Wetteland (Central) 47.24

Second team -- Ryan Boeding (Mus) 47.43; Ryan Vance (PV) 48.16

Honorable mention -- Carter Sullivan (Central) 48.29; Bryan Caraman (PV) 48.37

500 freestyle

First team -- Will Gorman (PV) 4:45.45; Colin Kilcoin (Bett) 4:46.41

Second team -- Keaton Weaver (Bett) 4:57.12; Ryland Feist (PV) 4:48.26

Honorable mention -- Jonathan Chiles 4:55.11; Dakota Dahlke (Mus) 5:02.94

200 freestyle relay

First team -- Bettendorf (Graham Besser, Carter Anderson, Noah Mitvalsky, Alex Ston) 1:25.90

Second team -- Pleasant Valley (Ryan Vance, Bryan Caraman, Eric Hedgren, Will Gorman) 1:27.80

Honorable mention -- Muscatine (Ryan Boeding, Alex Thurston, Nolan Recker, Jaeger McCarter) 1:31.93

100 backstroke

First team -- Owen Chiles (PV) 53.52; Colin Kilcoin (Bett) 53.94

Second team -- Kyle Hopewell (Central) 53.98; Hayden Libby (PV) 55.93;

Honorable mention -- Drew Gasper (PV) 56.47; Gavin Hopewell (Central) 1:01.82

100 breaststroke

First team -- Charles Hechler (PV) 1:02.34; Owen McCredie (PV) 1:02.62

Second team -- Gabe Eliasen (PV) 1:02.77; Brock Ohlensehlen (Bett) 1:03.34

Honorable mention -- Alex Thurston (Mus) 1:04.81, Keegan Tolle (Central) 1:05.69

400 freestyle relay

First team -- Bettendorf (Noah Mitvalsky, Carter Anderson, Colin Kilcoin, Alex Stone) 3:09.39

Second team -- Pleasant Valley (Ryan Vance, Bryan Caraman, Will Gorman, Parker Paulson) 3:11.56

Honorable mention -- Davenport Central (Austin Seibert, Carter Sullivan, Maxwell Wetteland, Kyle Hopewell) 3:13.48

Coaches of the Year: Brian Heller (Central), Stacey Zapolski (PV)

Swimmer of the Year: Alex Stone (Bett)

